16-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander scores his first two goals in the National League in Biel's 4-3 win over Ajoie Keystone

EHC Biel scores again after eight goalless periods and ends its negative streak with a 4:3 n.V. win against bottom team Ajoie. The 16-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander shines as a two-goal scorer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 6-0 defeat in Lugano on Saturday, Biel's sporting director Martin Steinegger had clear words for the team. At least at the start of the away game in Pruntrut, however, the message seemed to have missed its mark. Ajoie, who were bottom of the table, led 3-0 after just under 21 minutes after goals from Gael Christe, Jerry Turkulainen and Anttoni Honka.

Then Jonah Neuenschwander heralded Biel's comeback in the Jura derby. The 16-year-old forward, who is being touted as a future NHL draft prospect, ended his team's scoring drought after 182 minutes and 28 seconds without a Biel goal. Less than five minutes after his goal debut in the National League, the teenager doubled his tally and reduced the deficit to 2:3.

At the start of the final period, the Swede Marcus Sylvegard equalized the game at 3:3 during a five-minute overtime situation for the visitors. In overtime, Biel's captain Gaëtan Haas scored his fifth goal of the season to turn the game around and thus secure the team's liberation after four defeats in a row.

Thanks to the two points gained, Biel moved up from 13th to 10th place in the league table. Meanwhile, bottom-placed Ajoie failed to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

Telegram and table

Ajoie - Biel 3:4 (2:0, 1:2, 0:1, 0:1) n.V.

4178 spectators. - SR Dipietro/Sjoqvist (SWE), Bürgy/Humair. - Goals: 13. Christe (Turkulainen) 1:0. 15. Turkulainen (Bozon, Bellemare) 2:0. 21. (20:23) Honka (Turkulainen) 3:0. 26. Neuenschwander (Sablatnig, Hultström) 3:1. 31. Neuenschwander (Cattin) 3:2. 47. Sylvegard (Andersson/powerplay goal) 3:3. 64. Haas (Rajala) 3:4. - Penalties: 5 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Wick) plus added time (Wick) against Ajoie, 5 times 2 minutes against Biel. - PostFinance top scorers: Honka; Rajala.

Ajoie: Keller; Christe, Honka; Fischer, Nussbaumer; Friman, Berthoud; Fey, Pilet; Hazen, Gauthier, Mottet; Turkulainen, Bellemare, Bozon; Robin, Wick, Cavalleri; Sopa, Romanenghi, Pedretti.

Biel: Säteri; Hultström, Zryd; Laaksonen, Stampfli; Grossmann, Blessing; Dionicio; Hofer, Haas, Rajala; Sylvegard, Neuenschwander, Andersson; Cattin, Cajka, Kneubuehler; Braillard, Christen, Sablatnig; Bärtschi.

Remarks: Ajoie without Garessus, Nättinen, Thiry (all injured) and Devos (supernumerary foreigner), Biel without Müller (injured) and Sallinen (supernumerary foreigner).