Thibaut Petit of Belgium will become the new head coach of the Swiss national basketball team. He will continue to coach Fribourg Olympic, the reigning Swiss champion, at the same time.

Best of luck with Fribourg Olympic: Thibaut Petit is now also taking over as head coach of the Swiss national basketball team.

Petit, 46, who is taking over from Ilias Papathedorou of Greece, will assume his new position in August. His predecessor resigned earlier this month following the qualifying round for the 2027 World Cup.

Petit has been coaching Petit Fribourg Olympic since 2023 and has won three league titles as well as several Swiss Cups and League Cups with the Fribourg team. His first game as national team coach is scheduled for August 27 against Great Britain as part of the second round of Euro 2029 preliminary qualifying.