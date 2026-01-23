Viktorija Golubic kicked off her overseas hard-court season with a bitter defeat. The Zurich native lost to American Katie Volynets 5-7, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7) at the WTA 250 tournament in Memphis.

The match had been suspended on Monday evening (Swiss time) due to extreme heat and resumed early Tuesday morning. After 3 hours and 17 minutes of play, Volynets defeated third-seeded Golubic in the third-set tiebreak.

Volynets had been favored by the bookmakers, even though, as the world No. 93, she is ranked more than 40 places behind Golubic. The 24-year-old is considered a stronger hard-court player, and at first, the match unfolded as expected. In the first set, the experienced Swiss player’s fighting spirit went unrewarded: She came back from a 0–4 deficit and saved three set points after 1 hour and 10 minutes, but still lost the set 5–7.

Starting in the second set, the 33-year-old from Zurich took control and staged an impressive comeback. In the deciding set, Golubic seemed on course for victory with a 3-0 lead and a two-break advantage. However, the American of Ukrainian descent—who has recently been coached by Kim Clijsters—found her way back into the match after a long heat delay, evened the score, and won the tiebreak 7–3.