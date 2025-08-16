The VIVI Zuricrit is taking place for the eighth time this year. zuricrit.ch

The VIVI Zuricrit offers professional cycling in spectacular form: under floodlights in the middle of Zurich, with an innovative mode and electrifying atmosphere. blue Zoom will be broadcasting live on Saturday from 18:45.

Jan Arnet

A cycling race in the middle of Zurich, without the commerce and hustle and bustle, but with an exciting atmosphere and thrills - even for those who otherwise have little to do with sport: On Saturday, August 16, the VIVI Zuricrit will enter its eighth round.

Unlike classic road races or the big tours, the VIVI Zuricrit has a compact route: just under one kilometer, 48 times around - in just under an hour. This ensures speed, excitement and the best view: instead of the field of riders racing past in seconds like in the Tour de Suisse, spectators can follow the entire race up close from the edge of the course. From Anny-Klawa-Platz, where the start and finish are located, via Bullingerplatz to Lochergut.

The circuit. zuricrit.ch

The professional race, which starts at 19:00, is not a normal start-finish race. Every six laps are scored. First place gets 5 points, second 3, third 2 and fourth 1. The last classification after the 48th lap counts double. Whoever has collected the most points at the end wins.

High-caliber field of participants

Around 400 athletes compete in various categories - from children's races to fixed-gear races and professional races. Over 150 volunteers ensure that up to 10,000 visitors can enjoy the spectacle. The event is financed by sponsors and the city of Zurich. The spectacle costs around 300,000 francs. The prize money is kept rather small, but there are still some top international riders at the start.

From a Swiss perspective, the names Silvan Dillier, Fabian Lienhard and Mauro Schmid stand out among the professional riders. Until three weeks ago, they were all at the start of the Tour de France, Schmid even almost won the 11th stage. With the Germans Nico Denz (stage winner at the Giro d'Italia) and Jonas Koch as well as the New Zealand U23 criterium champion James Gardner, other international cycling stars are also taking part.

Not only the spectators, but also Mauro Schmid caused a sensation at the Tour de France. Keystone

Originally a pure fixie race without brakes and gears, the VIVI Zuricrit has grown in recent years. Today, professionals compete on state-of-the-art racing bikes. In 2023, Stefan Bissegger from Thurgau caused a sensation when he lapped the entire field. There will be a premiere this year: the men's professional race will be broadcast live on television for the first time - on Saturday from 18:45 on blue Zoom.

If you want to experience the full VIVI Zuricrit experience, you can be there all Saturday in Zurich - from the first starting shot to the award ceremony.

