blue Sport meets wrestling king Armon Orlik at the children's zoo where he lives in Rapperswil. The Grisons native talks about opponents, elephants and childhood brawls with his brother Curdin.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Armon Orlik has lived in Rapperswil SG since the end of 2022. In the town of roses, he developed into the best wrestler in the country.

With blue Sport, he strolls through the children's zoo in his home town as the wrestling king - and is impressed by the elephants.

He gets even closer to the camels. The two-humped animals literally ensnare the Grisons native: "I don't know who's more scared - me or the camel."

He grew up in Maienfeld GR with three brothers. He often tussled with Curdin, another top wrestler, as a child and usually came out on top. Show more

Armon Orlik has lived in Rapperswil SG for around three and a half years. blue Sport meets the wrestling king at a popular excursion destination in his adopted home, the children's zoo. He recently strolled past the enclosures with one of his brothers and his children - but he has never been this close to the animals before. First stop: the elephants.

Armon Orlik, you're watching the elephants right now. What goes through your mind when you look at them?

They are mega big, beautiful animals - and extremely strong. I think it's the strongest animal there is on the mainland. You don't want to mess with one of those. In the wild, they're not really endangered by anyone. It's impressive to stand here and watch these animals.

Suppose you were facing an elephant in the sawdust ring and had to swing against it - what would your tactics be?

(laughs) Maybe get a bit tired first, wait and see what happens. And then use the tactic that I generally like to use: look for a solution on the ground. Just like it worked against big opponents like Pirmin Reichmuth at the Swiss Nationals (he won the title of king back then, ed.). Somehow in this style. But luckily that's only hypothetical - and I don't have to take on such an elephant.

«I have to nudge myself a bit at a time to be tough with my opponent.»

Elephants are extremely strong, but also very calm. What characterizes a good wrestler - is he more of an elephant or a bull?

A good wrestler must also be able to be a bull. Of course, he needs to be calm, but he also has to have the necessary aggression. When it comes down to it, he has to impose his fight on his opponent. You have to be prepared to go to the limit and hurt your opponent. In the end, it's a mixture of both. I'm more of a quiet, reserved type. Sometimes I have to consciously "nudge" myself a little so that I can really give my best performance - especially when it comes to being tough, with my opponent and also with myself.

How do you push yourself to perform at your best?

Music certainly helps. I can push myself well with it. But that's only one part. I also practise this in training: I imagine a certain situation. I prepare myself mentally for the fight - what I have to do, how I have to be, where I have to go. If you want the ideal performance, you have to go where it's going to be tough.

We change the scenery, marvel at the monkeys and stop at the camels. It won't be long before the two-humpers approach the swing king ...

What's your favorite animal?

The jaguar. A very beautiful animal, extremely powerful. Unfortunately, it's endangered in its habitat, there aren't many left. But I would love to see it in the wild.

... And there are the camels. They sneak up behind the broad back of the King of the Swing - and are after the carrots lying right at the feet of the Bündner.

What's it like to stand so close to a camel?

It's okay. I don't know who's more scared - me or the camel.

«My brother Curdin was stronger than me when I was beating him.»

Like elephants, camels are also very big animals: When swinging, is it easier against big or small opponents?

It tends to be more difficult against large and heavy opponents. They naturally have more mass and can defend themselves better. But it always depends on the situation - you can't generalize. At a very high level, other factors are often decisive.

The camels strain the focus of the wrestling king. No wonder! They literally ensnare him. A few moments later, the camels lose interest because the carrots are now available elsewhere.

You grew up with three brothers in Heidiland, in Maienfeld. What was it like - four boys in the household? Did you always get into fights?

(laughs) That certainly happened. You mainly compete with the brother who is closest in age. For me it was Curdin - he's a wrestler now too. Of course we wanted to know who was stronger. He was usually stronger because he was two years older. We trained a lot at home. We had a cellar with judo mats. We could swing or do judo there. Without mats, we had a wooden floor - we played floorball or table tennis there. We were well equipped and could also train with colleagues. It was an ideal environment to practise new techniques.

You started judo before you started swinging. What did you learn from judo that you don't learn from swinging?

You learn technique differently in judo. You break down movements more: at first you might only practise the entrance, then later the whole technique. You can repeat individual parts much more often. In swinging, you often complete the technique straight away - from the stance to the back. This has the advantage that everything has to fit together and you apply the necessary strength straight away. Swinging requires technique and strength.

In 2016 you lost the final round in Estavayer-le-Lac, nine years later you became wrestling king in Mollis. What has changed during this time?

The most important thing was a certain composure. I learned to do what is necessary in a competition - not what looks good. Always keep the goal in focus. In the past, I might have taken more risks and briefly lost sight of the big goal. These little things made the difference in Mollis.

«I could do without some of the things about being king, but I can't think of them right now.»

So you've gone from bull to elephant - calmer, more controlled?

Yes, you could say that. However, I'm very, very nervous before every federal competition. It's difficult to talk about calm. But now I have the experience and confidence that I can deliver top performances.

After the ESAF, you said that you can only become what you can imagine. Does being king match your expectations?

Yes, for the most part. Before the nationals, I imagined what was in store for me. I needed that to find the motivation to complete every training session and push myself to the limit. Media, sponsors, appearances. A lot of things have come true. It's something very beautiful and also something unique.

Is there anything about being a king that you could do without?

Maybe some things, but you only notice them when they happen. Overall, the positives clearly outweigh the negatives.

If your ten-year-old self were standing in front of you - what would he or she think?

At ten, I didn't know exactly what I wanted to be. But I knew that I wanted to be at the top of a sport. I always had great ambition. I think I would be satisfied when I see what I have become.

In conclusion: What has wrestling given you for life - independent of the sport?

Above all, the realization that if I set my mind to something and put my mind to it, I can achieve it. That gives you self-confidence. I wanted to become the king of wrestling and failed for a long time. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it - and now I have. That gives me a certain serenity for the future.