This is the first time the European Athletics Championships are being held in the United Kingdom. As the event kicks off, there is discontent on the island due to empty seats and high costs for visitors.

The relatively low turnout so far and high prices for food and drinks at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham have drawn criticism. Alexander Stadium, which has a capacity of 23,000 thanks to additional bleachers, was rather sparsely attended on Monday and Tuesday. On the opening night, the official attendance was 13,623, though visually it seemed to be fewer. On Tuesday, interest appeared to be at least somewhat higher.

The organizers, however, had already expressed satisfaction with ticket sales before the event began and had mentioned that the stands would be sold out starting Thursday. According to British media, they now stated that the stadium was nearing full capacity for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Former runner Cram is openly disappointed

On Monday evening, former world-class runner Steve Cram, serving as a commentator for the British broadcaster BBC, said he was “a little disappointed” by the audience reaction to British local hero Amy Hunt’s 100-meter victory. Cram noted that there weren’t many people in the main grandstand, especially on the back straight.

Hunts manager Nick Harwell referred to the ticket prices as “crazy prices” and said, “What a shame.” The most expensive tickets in the main grandstand cost the equivalent of just under 122 francs and, starting Friday, up to 165 francs.

Organizers disagree

However, cheaper tickets for the three-hour evening sessions are now available starting at 28 francs, according to British media reports. Meanwhile, the manager of British 800-meter Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson also noted that many people are unaware that this is the first time the European Championships are being held on British soil.

The prices at the official food stands are also drawing criticism. Bratwurst hot dogs cost ten British pounds on Tuesday evening—that’s the equivalent of nearly eleven francs. Anyone who also wanted fries had to pay 15 British pounds, which is the equivalent of 16.50 francs. A bottle of water costs 4.30 Swiss francs, though visitors can refill their own bottles for free.

In the United Kingdom, there is also concern that the situation at the European Championships could have a negative impact on London’s bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. Munich is among the cities vying to host the championships.

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