  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Worrying diagnosis for NHL star A heart problem forced Roman Josi to take a long break

Jan Arnet

17.6.2025

Nashville defenseman Roman Josi had to end his season early.
Nashville defenseman Roman Josi had to end his season early.
Keystone

After a brutal check, Roman Josi is plagued by headaches for weeks and can no longer play. Now it's clear: the Swiss NHL star has a problem in his heart area.

17.06.2025, 07:14

17.06.2025, 07:17

On February 25, Roman Josi suffered a concussion in the game against Florida after a violent check - for the second time. He has not played a game since then. He also had to miss the World Championship.

As Josi now tells Blick, he was plagued by headaches almost every day. This caused him great concern: "I've been worried several times in recent months that my brain is damaged."

Concern about NHL star. Roman Josi is examined for upper-body injury after check

Concern about NHL starRoman Josi is examined for upper-body injury after check

A full-body examination in Denver finally revealed that the Nashville defenseman's brain had no defects. However, Josi was diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS). This condition causes the heart rate to increase abnormally when standing up from a sitting position - which can cause dizziness, light-headedness and headaches, among other things.

On the road to recovery

As a child, Josi fainted several times as if out of nowhere, as his mother Doris told Blick. There was no exact diagnosis at the time. It is possible that this was related to his heart problem.

Nashville in crisis. Josi:

Nashville in crisisJosi: "One of the most difficult seasons of my career"

He is now "much better", says Josi. In recent weeks, he has undergone therapy and taken beta blockers. The symptoms are slowly subsiding. Josi is now able to train on the ice again.

This gives the Swiss NHL star confidence: "I've regained the belief that I'll be 100% fit again and can fully attack with Nashville and the Swiss national team next winter."

He wants to be back in 2026. Roman Josi praises the national field hockey team:

He wants to be back in 2026Roman Josi praises the national field hockey team: "That's very impressive"

Videos from the department

More from the department

3-time Champions League winner. A more than emotional triumph for handball goalie Portner

3-time Champions League winnerA more than emotional triumph for handball goalie Portner

Tour de Suisse. Albanese sprint winner of stage 2, Grégoire still in yellow

Tour de SuisseAlbanese sprint winner of stage 2, Grégoire still in yellow

WTA Berlin. Rebeka Masarova outclasses Sofia Kenin

WTA BerlinRebeka Masarova outclasses Sofia Kenin

Tennis world in mourning. Ex-rival of Sinner dies in traffic accident at the age of 24

Tennis world in mourningEx-rival of Sinner dies in traffic accident at the age of 24

Olympic squad. With Fiala, Hischier, Josi, Meier, Niederreiter and Siegenthaler to Milan

Olympic squadWith Fiala, Hischier, Josi, Meier, Niederreiter and Siegenthaler to Milan