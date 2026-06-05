HC Ajoie strengthens its roster with two forwards. Latvian international Deniss Smirnovs and Jeremi Gerber sign for two seasons.

Latvian international Deniss Smirnovs will play the next two seasons for HC Ajoie.

The 27-year-old Smirnovs, who has a Swiss license, moves from EHC Kloten to the Jura. At the World Championships in Switzerland, which ended last Sunday, he impressed with nine points in eight games.

Gerber, who is one year younger, joins Ajoie from Swiss champions Fribourg-Gottéron.