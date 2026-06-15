An impressive backdrop for mountain bikers. Screenshot ucimtbworldseries

The Aletsch Arena, together with Bellwald, is becoming a hotspot for the international enduro scene: The world’s best riders will battle it out for World Cup points on spectacular trails—against the backdrop of the Great Aletsch Glacier—and with blue Zoom, you’ll be right there with them!

Andreas Lunghi

Following the 2024 World Cup and the 2025 World Championships, the mountain biking elite returns to the Aletsch Arena & Bellwald. On Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be in town with the Enduro World Cup. On the alpine, technically demanding trails at the foot of the Great Aletsch Glacier, the world’s best athletes will once again be pushed to their limits.

blue Zoom will broadcast the highlights and the final stage live and exclusively on free-to-air TV. Tune in live on July 19 starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Race Course

The Enduro races, starting and finishing in Fiesch, take riders along action-packed trails through the impressive landscape of the Aletsch Arena—from Riederalp and Bettmeralp via Fiesch-Eggishorn all the way to Bellwald. Set against one of the most spectacular backdrops in the Alps, the event promises an unforgettable racing experience.