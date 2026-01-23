The Aletsch Arena, together with Bellwald, is becoming a hotspot for the international enduro scene: The world’s best riders will battle it out for World Cup points on spectacular trails—against the backdrop of the Great Aletsch Glacier—and with blue Zoom, you can be right there with them!

Following the 2024 World Cup and the 2025 World Championships, the mountain biking elite will return to the Aletsch Arena & Bellwald. On Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series will be hosted by the Enduro World Cup. On the alpine, technically demanding trails at the foot of the Great Aletsch Glacier, the world’s best athletes will once again be pushed to their limits.

blue Zoom will broadcast the highlights and the final stage live and exclusively on free-to-air TV. On July 19, starting at 4:30 p.m., you can watch it live.

Live: UCI Mountainbike Enduro Weltcup So. 19.07. 14:30 - 15:50 ∙ 80 Min Stream on

The Race Track

The enduro races, which start and finish in Fiesch, wind through action-packed trails across the impressive landscape of the Aletsch Arena—from Riederalp and Bettmeralp, through Fiesch-Eggishorn, and on to Bellwald. Set against one of the most spectacular backdrops in the Alps, the event promises an unforgettable racing experience.