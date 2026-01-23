On Saturday, Switzerland’s National Day, Lausanne served as both the start and finish of the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes. August 1 has never been as international in the Olympic capital as it was in 2026.

Never before have so many foreign flags flown on a Swiss National Day as they did this Saturday, when the 2026 Tour de France Femmes kicked off in Lausanne. And it wasn’t just French colors on display. Dutch, Belgian, Polish, and many other nationalities transformed the lakeside promenade in Ouchy—where the starting hub was located—into an international gathering place entirely dedicated to the Tour.

The Tour de France traditionally provides its host regions with a unique platform. The landscapes, regions, and cities along the route take center stage worldwide. The men’s Tour is one of the three most-watched sporting events in the world and serves as tremendous publicity for the host locations.

"The Journey of Our Lives"

Switzerland, and Lausanne in particular, once again benefited from this attention—following the men’s tour’s last visit in 2022.

Mandy and Stuart, a retired couple from Australia, traveled to Lausanne specifically for this event. Thanks to a specialized travel agency, they’re following every stage of the race and covering some of the distances by bike themselves. “We’ve also been to the men’s Tour before,” says Mandy, who is wearing an Australian flag draped over her shoulders. “The great thing is that we’re not just experiencing the sport, but also discovering the places the Tour passes through. This is the trip of a lifetime.”

Following the men’s Grand Départ in Barcelona, the shores of Lake Geneva provided the perfect setting for the start of the women’s Tour. “Switzerland is beautiful,” gushes Mandy, a big fan of Australian cyclist Amanda Spratt. “We live in the middle of Australia, in the desert. The mountains and the lake here are just incredible.”

A few meters away, Fabrizio from Ticino is watching the presentation of the 147 female riders on the stage at the Starthub. Although he has covered far fewer kilometers than the two Australians, he is still impressed. “I’m surprised by how many people are here—almost shocked, actually. This energy and this atmosphere are amazing.”

The tour is a hit even with the youngest visitors

The tour's starting area also features numerous sponsor booths. They're especially popular with the kids, who patiently wait in line to win small prizes on the wheel of fortune.

Among them are Owen (8) and Liam (5), who traveled here from England with their parents. For the family, the event is much more than just a vacation activity. “We visited three stages last year and enjoyed it so much that we came back this year,” says their mother, Katrina. “This way, we can combine our vacation with the tour. We watch the first two or three stages and then stay in the region afterward.”

The family is a fan of Pfeiffer Georgi, one of the three British riders on the Dutch team Picnic PostNL.

"Switzerland is by no means lagging behind"

Fans from all over the world cheering on their favorite female cyclists: On National Day, Lausanne was all about women’s cycling, a sport whose popularity is steadily growing.

“Interest has grown significantly in recent years,” confirms Dominique Ryo, father of French rider Titia Ryo. “In the past, you never had to wait in line at the starting ramp. Today, we often skip it because there are so many people.”

Instead, the Ryo family—wearing fisherman's hats and T-shirts in their daughter's colors—is waiting along the path to the stage, where the riders get especially close to their fans.

"Last year, the tour started in Brittany, and I get the feeling there are just as many people here. Switzerland is by no means lagging behind. You see an incredible number of bikes—and, above all, a lot of women on bikes."

Marlen Reusser, deeply moved

So on August 1, it wasn’t just Switzerland that celebrated its National Day—women’s cycling did, too. The “Grand Départ Suisse” thrilled, inspired, and brought people from all over the world together.

For Marlen Reusser, the home leg was a special moment. “I’m very moved—there are so many people here,” said the Bern native, visibly moved and on the verge of tears, after the team presentation on the podium in Ouchy. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. Now that I see this crowd and all this energy, it’s just incredibly emotional.” For Reusser, the start of the Tour was “a wonderful way to celebrate National Day.”