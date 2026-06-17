The Tour de Suisse is taking on a completely new look this week. Here are the most important questions and answers.

What’s new?

The Tour de Suisse is a Swiss sporting institution. But to strike a balance between tradition and the demands of modern cycling, the organizers have decided to change course.

Over the decades, the number of race days has already dropped from an original eleven to eight. For its 89th edition, the men’s tour now comprises just five stages. The women’s race, on the other hand, has been expanded from four to five stages and will take place alongside the men’s race for the first time, on the same or similar routes.

The women will start in the morning, and the men in the afternoon. The start and finish are always at the same location. “This allows us to offer more to the audience and our partners,” says CEO Gabriela Buchs. She is convinced “that the new format is the right step for the future, both athletically and strategically.”

Why this reform?

There are several reasons for this radical change of course, one of the most important being financial. Last year, the Tour de Suisse operated on a budget of around eight million francs, of which about one million went toward the women’s race. However, the women’s race was in the red; last year, there was talk of a loss of several hundred thousand francs.

The overlap in timing and location between the women’s and men’s races has already proven successful in recent years. Now, these synergies are to be leveraged even more consistently. At the same time, the overall budget will be reduced to around six million Swiss francs.

There are also sporting reasons for this change. The Tour de Suisse is still considered an important form test for the Tour de France in July. By shortening the race, the Swiss national tour will no longer conflict with the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné. The two stage races will now take place at different times.

What are the biggest challenges?

With this new concept, the Tour de Suisse is taking a pioneering role among medium-sized stage races. “Nothing like this exists anywhere else in this form,” says Tour Director Olivier Senn. He is therefore in regular contact with other organizers. “They’re very interested in how we’re implementing this and where the biggest challenges lie.”

The biggest challenge is undoubtedly logistics. “In the past, when a stage went from A to B, not only the race but also the entire logistics operation was moved. Today, with the start and finish at the same location, we have to move the entire support crew to the new location overnight,” explains Senn. Added to that are the long days.

What brings Tadej Pogacar to Switzerland?

The new race format is also likely to be well-received by the teams. In any case, the field of competitors is stronger than in previous years. Tadej Pogacar, the rising star, is participating for the first time. The four-time Tour de France winner has set himself the goal of winning every major World Tour race at least once. The Tour de Suisse is still missing from his impressive list of victories.

Who could pose a threat to Pogacar?

If the Slovenian rides as dominantly as he did a month and a half ago at the Tour de Romandie, no one is likely to hold a candle to him—even though the provisional start list is peppered with prominent names like Primož Roglič, Mathieu van der Poel, Nairo Quintana, and Richard Carapaz.

What can we expect from a Swiss perspective?

The last Swiss overall victory in the men’s race was more than 15 years ago, when Fabian Cancellara claimed the title in 2009. This year, too, no Swiss rider is among the favorites. Mauro Schmid and Marc Hirschi are the most likely to win stages, though Hirschi is making his comeback after breaking his collarbone in April. For time trial specialist Stefan Küng, however, the Tour comes too soon after his thigh fracture.

In the women’s race, hopes are pinned on Marlen Reusser. However, after several injury-related setbacks this year, last year’s winner is not entering the race as the top favorite. That role actually belonged to Demi Vollering, but the Dutch rider decided at the last minute to take a break following her Giro victory.

Reusser is expected to be the strongest contender on Saturday in the flat time trial in Aarburg, which she will tackle wearing the rainbow jersey of the world champion.

Where will the Tour de Suisse be decided?

Although the first three stages around Sondrio, Locarno, and Bad Ragaz feature significant elevation gain, a true mountain stage doesn’t come until the very end. Sunday’s grand finale in Villars-sur-Ollon will consist of nothing but uphill and downhill sections all day long. The men will have to tackle the climb to the Col de la Croix three times, while the women will face it twice.

Why does the tour start in Italy?

The fact that the race starts abroad, as it did this year, is likely to remain the exception in the future. The contract with the stage host town of Sondrio in Valtellina, not far from the Swiss border, was already in place before the organizers shortened the tour to five days. “With this concept, we’ll be covering a maximum of two language regions in the future, not three as we did this year,” says Tour Director Senn. This week, the organizers’ main focus is on gaining experience with the new format.