Sinisha Lüscher is a huge fan of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo. So, during blue Sport’s “Ten Quick Questions” segment, the focus was, among other things, on CR7. Would you rather win another championship or have dinner with Ronaldo?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sinisha Lüscher has been a Swiss national champion since August 2025. He won his first national championship wreath at age 19 in Mollis.

The top wrestler takes blue Sport’s “Ten Quick Questions” head-on.

Sinisha Lüscher answers nine out of ten questions on blue Sport without batting an eye. But when it comes to the grand finale, he starts to ponder. “Would you rather win your next wreath or have dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo?” blue Sport asks the up-and-coming Swiss wrestling talent.

Lüscher is a huge fan of the Portuguese superstar—and of Real Madrid, too. To this day, the 20-year-old sleeps in bedding featuring his favorite club.

Lüscher, too, once dreamed of a career like Ronaldo’s. “As a kid, I wanted to be a pro soccer player.” Would Lüscher have become a soccer star, too? “I missed out on a soccer career by a hair’s breadth,” he says with a wink, adding, “I was way off.”

The question of having dinner with CR7 really stumps him. You can find out his answer in the video.

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