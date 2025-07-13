Britain's Oliver Rowland is crowned Formula E World Champion for the first time in Berlin. When his daughter congratulates him on the radio, he gets emotional.

Two races before the end of the season, Oliver Rowland is crowned world champion early. He finished fourth in Berlin and because his closest rival Pascal Wehrlein (16th) failed to score points, the Briton could no longer be caught in the home races in London.

When Rowland crosses the finish line, there is no stopping him in the Nissan garage and in the car. The first tears of joy flow, especially when Rowland hears his daughter Harper on the radio: "Daddy, you're world champion, bye!"

"It was incredible to hear my daughter on the radio," the newly crowned world champion told blue Sport. "In general, Formula E did a lot of nice things for me this weekend. They went to my home town of Barnsley and filmed my mother and many of my friends. They showed me the videos before the race, which I didn't really like because they were wishing me luck and that was almost too much pressure for me."

Regarding the "bye" at the end of daughter Harper's radio call, Rowland says: "It was a bit of a joke because when I talk to her on the phone, we always end up saying bye, bye, bye."

On Friday, the Brit said he was going into the weekend relaxed. What was his mood like before the race on Sunday? "It was the worst day of my life, I wasn't relaxed. I was annoyed with myself about yesterday and thought: 'Am I really going to throw this away? Now I'm a bit more relaxed again."

