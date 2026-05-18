What a fight, what a redemption: Stan Wawrinka fights his way into the 2nd round at the Geneva Open in Geneva Keystone

Stan Wawrinka fights his way to victory in the 1st round of the Geneva Open in extremis. He wins against the Italian Raul Brancaccio 6:2, 4:6, 7:6 (7:5).

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It's not always pretty to watch, but in the end Stan Wawrinka (ATP 119) celebrates another victory, only his second on clay this year and his first in a main draw. In the end, however, the 41-year-old from Vaud took advantage of the moment.

In the tiebreak of the third and deciding set, he surrendered a 4:2 lead, but after more than two hours he converted his first match point with a cracking forehand. What a redemption on his last - or at least second-last - appearance in French-speaking Switzerland.

As is usually the case with Wawrinka, it wasn't easy. On his return to Geneva's Parc des Eaux-Vives after a seven-year absence, the 2016 and 2017 tournament winner got off to a good start and won the first set, but in the second round he immediately lost his serve for the first time. Nevertheless, it was to remain the only break for the 29-year-old Italian, who had actually already been eliminated in qualifying. But Wawrinka didn't manage another one until the end.

In the end, however, he held his nerve and will now be rewarded with a second round, albeit a much more difficult one. He will face the American Alex Michelsen, the world number 41 - 200 positions higher than Brancaccio.