Viktorija Golubic reaches the semi-finals of a WTA tournament for the first time since June 2022. In Jiujiang, the Zurich player wins 7:5, 4:6, 7:6 (7:5) against Arantxa Rus from the Netherlands.

For Viktorija Golubic (WTA 168) it was a much-needed, extremely valuable victory. After three hours and 26 minutes, she converted her third match point. She had previously squandered a set lead and 4:0 and 5:1 leads in the third set.

But Golubic fought her way to victory. The three-and-a-half-hour rollercoaster ride did not lead to the valley of tears, but straight into the semi-finals. Golubic fended off 18 break points from her opponent and won the decisive rallies in the final.

A conciliatory end to the season?

This gives the 32-year-old from Zurich the chance to end a disappointing season on a high. Twelve days ago, Golubic dropped out of the top 150, and she hadn't made it past the second round of a tournament since January (Australian Open). In China, she benefited from a favorable draw (a Chinese qualifier with world number 306 as her opponent) and from the injury to the up-and-coming young Spaniard Jessica Bouzas (WTA 56) in the round of 16. Golubic spent 2:21 hours on court before reaching the quarter-finals; Arantxa Rus spent over five hours.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Golubic will face either the top seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova (WTA 49) or the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova (WTA 63). With the world ranking points she has already gained, Golubic will move up around 30 places in the rankings next Monday.

