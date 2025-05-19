Andres Ambühl celebrates his three goals in the World Championship group game against Hungary. Picture: Keystone

The 10:0 in the World Cup preliminary round against Hungary on Sunday evening is one for the history books - for Switzerland, but also for Andres Ambühl and goalie Leonardo Genoni.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The "Stängeli" against Hungary is historic, as a glance at the history books shows. It was the 13th time that Switzerland - or its predecessor - had won an A World Championship by double digits. However, the last time this happened was 75 years ago, on March 22, 1950, in London with a 10:3 win over Great Britain.

The Swiss celebrated their highest victory at the top level of the World Cup in 1939 with a 23-0 win against the then Yugoslavia. Since their last promotion to the A group in 1997, a 9-0 win over Italy six years ago was the clearest result. The last team to achieve a "Stängeli" was Kazakhstan in 2021 with an 11-3 win over Italy.

Next record by Ambühl

The next record was set by Andres Ambühl, who now holds the record for the longest time with 20 World Cup appearances and 147 games. With his three goals, he became the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick at the age of 41. However, he is not the oldest goalscorer, which since 2015 has been the Czech Jaromir Jagr at 43 years and two months. Ambühl would have to add another two years for that, but he is retiring at the end of this season.

Ambühl now has 69 scoring points at world championships (31 goals, 38 assists), making him Switzerland's number 3 behind Ferdinand Cattini (75 points) and Richard "Bibi" Torriani (73). The latter played in the 1930s and 40s and also won Olympic bronze twice.

Genoni with his tenth shutout

Leonardo Genoni comes one record closer. The EV Zug goalie recorded his tenth shutout at a World Championship against Hungary. He is now only two behind the Czech Jiri Holecek (1966 to 1978) with twelve games without conceding a goal.

Genoni didn't need a superhuman performance; the 37-year-old Zurich native only had to stop six shots. That's not a record either. In 2021, Reto Berra was only tested four times in a 1-0 win over Denmark.