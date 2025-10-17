Simona Waltert is the top-ranked player in the Swiss line-up at number 97 in the world Keystone

The Swiss team will be without its strongest players in the play-off for a place in the top World Group of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Captain Heinz Günthardt has nominated Simona Waltert (WTA 97), Céline Naef (WTA 185), Susan Bandecchi (WTA 246) and Valentina Ryser (WTA 258).

The play-off will be held in groups of three from November 14 to 16. Switzerland's opponents are Argentina and Slovakia. The matches will be played in Cordoba, Argentina. Günthardt's line-up is not set in stone. According to the regulations, up to three personnel changes can be made up to one day before the first match.

In addition to Belinda Bencic (WTA 14), Viktorija Golubic (WTA 60) is also ranked higher than Waltert in the world rankings. Jil Teichmann (WTA 109) would also be a candidate.