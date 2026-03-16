Thanks to Kimi Antonelli, Italy has a Formula 1 GP winner for the first time in 20 years Keystone

Kimi Antonelli can look back on a historic weekend. The young Italian made an entire country proud with his Formula 1 victory. This one success is unlikely to last.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai from pole position and was overwhelmed with joy afterwards.

His victory marked the first time since Giancarlo Fisichella's success in 2006 that the Italian anthem rang out for a Formula 1 race winner.

After a difficult rookie season in 2025 and a mental reboot with the support of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Antonelli has now made his breakthrough and underlined his ambition to race at the top of Formula 1. Show more

When he was handed the microphone, Kimi Antonelli burst into tears. They were tears of joy shed by the teenager. This was how the 19-year-old Italian let out the tension after his first victory in Formula 1, which he had just driven from pole position in Shanghai. Never before has a driver been younger when he started a Grand Prix from pole position.

Thanks to Antonelli, the Italian anthem for a race winner rang out at the podium ceremony for the first time in 20 years. The last Italian to win a Grand Prix in the premier class of motorsport was Giancarlo Fisichella in Malaysia in 2006 - the very same year that Antonelli was born in Bologna.

Antonelli makes it onto the front pages of the Italian sports newspapers.

Fast-track to Formula 1

Speed has always been the only constant in the life of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the real name of this exceptional talent. His middle name Kimi, which contrary to persistent rumors does not come from Kimi Räikkönen but from the suggestion of a family friend, has long since become his trademark.

He started kart racing at the age of seven, was European champion at 14 and made the leap into Formula 1 at a speed that made many experts critical. The curly-haired driver, who has been part of Mercedes' junior program since 2019, skipped Formula 3 altogether and only contested one season in Formula 2. He was quickly dubbed a child prodigy.

Antonelli's first Formula 1 season showed that the road to the top was no walk in the park. 2025 was a constant up and down for him. After a furious start with six top six finishes in the first seven Grands Prix, he often had to learn the hard way. This was followed by numerous retirements in Europe, on tracks that he actually knew. Antonelli overtaxed the car, made mistakes and fell into a vicious circle of pressure and nervousness. His first podium finish on a trip to Canada in the middle of the European season remained an outlier for the time being.

Pressing the reset button

During this difficult phase, Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff was an important key figure. Together with Antonelli's father, he gave the youngster a verbal "kick up the backside" after the home race in Monza. It was the reset he needed. Antonelli learned to manage his energy and deal with the many distractions that the Formula 1 circus brings with it. At the same time, he successfully completed his schooling, which was a major concern of his mother.

After the apprenticeship year, the maturity test now seems complete. It is somewhat ironic that Antonelli celebrated his maiden victory on the very day that his predecessor Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium for Ferrari for the first time. But for the Italian, only the present in the Silver Arrow counts. He has proven that he has not come to be a friendly number two in the shadow of team-mate George Russell.

His self-confidence is undiminished despite his young age. "I don't just want to reach his level. I want to be better than him," Antonelli recently made clear. His excellent weekend in Shanghai impressively underpinned this declaration of intent. While he used to ride with the starting number 12 in the style of his idol Ayrton Senna, he is now preparing to shape his own era.

From the archive