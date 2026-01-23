This weekend at Letzigrund, there’s more at stake than just Swiss championship medals. In several disciplines, the final spots for the European Championships in Birmingham will be decided through trials.

With the women’s 100-meter, women’s 800-meter, and men’s 400-meter events, the Swiss Championships take on a character reminiscent of the U.S. Trials. In the three disciplines mentioned, there are currently more than three athletes eligible for selection based on having met the qualifying standard or their position in the “Road to Birmingham” (this ranking is used to fill the European Championships fields). The races at Letzigrund will therefore determine who will represent Switzerland in England from August 10 to 16.

One of the biggest attractions is Audrey Werro. The 22-year-old from Fribourg is traveling to Zurich as the world’s top performer this year and the near-world-record holder in the 800-meter race, and she’s taking on a special test of her endurance with an eye toward Birmingham. Before her 800-meter preliminary heat, she will also compete in the 400 meters to simulate the demands she’ll face at the European Championships, where she’ll have to run both the semifinals and the final in quick succession. At the same time, Lore Hoffmann, Veronica Vancardo, and Valentina Rosamilia will be competing for the two remaining spots on the European Championships team.

Will Mujinga Kambundji make it in the 100-meter race?

In the women’s sprint, all eyes are on the return of Mujinga Kambundji. The multiple European champion returned to competition just a few weeks ago after the birth of her son, Léon. Four athletes—Géraldine Di Tizio-Frey, Salomé Kora, Ajla Del Pont, and Xenia Buri—have met the 100-meter qualifying standard of 11.18 seconds. And several other sprinters have realistic hopes of qualifying for the European Championships based on their rankings.

The men’s 400-meter sprint will feature a first. In mid-May in Princeton (USA), Haydn Brotschi, who lives in the U.S., clocked 45.20 seconds, beating the European Championship qualifying standard. The Swiss Championships will be the 21-year-old’s first competition in Switzerland, and he’ll have to prove himself against defending champion Lionel Spitz, Ricky Petrucciani (the 2022 European silver medalist), and Vincent Gendre.

Switzerland’s top athletes are almost all competing in Zurich. European champion Timothé Mumenthaler and William Reais lead the men’s sprint fields. Jason Joseph is aiming for his ninth consecutive outdoor title in the 110-meter hurdles. European pole vault champion Angelica Moser is aiming for her tenth outdoor title and her 20th consecutive Swiss championship title in front of her home crowd. In the javelin throw, Swiss record holders Leonie Hügli and Simon Wieland are among the biggest attractions.

Three Absentees

However, three prominent Swiss stars will not be competing. Ditaji Kambundji, the world champion in the 100-meter hurdles, is sitting out the national championships due to a thigh injury, as is Simon Ehammer, who doesn’t want to take any risks ahead of Birmingham after suffering a minor strain. The favorite for gold in the hurdles is therefore heptathlete Annik Kälin. Ehammer would have competed in the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles. And European 10,000-meter champion Dominic Lobalu is also playing it safe after experiencing muscle stiffness and will not be competing in the 1,500 meters.

Thirty Swiss athletes have already met the European Championships qualifying standards or, as defending champions, have secured a personal spot—Mujinga Kambundji (200 m), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Mumenthaler (200 m), and Lobalu (10,000 m). The remaining athletes will still have the chance to qualify for the season’s highlight via the “Road to Birmingham.” Two years ago in Rome, the Swiss team comprised 60 competitors; the team for Birmingham will be similarly sized.