Norris wins ahead of Piastri - Double points for Team Sauber - Gallery Gabriel Bortoleto of Team Sauber won his first points in Formula 1 thanks to 8th place Image: Keystone Nico Hülkenberg finishes the race in Spielberg in 9th place Image: Keystone Tired but happy: Winner Land Norris Image: Keystone Standing at attention on the podium (from left): Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc Image: Keystone The beginning of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's demonstration of power in the McLaren Image: Keystone World champion Max Verstappen retired after a collision with the young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli through no fault of his own Image: Keystone Norris wins ahead of Piastri - Double points for Team Sauber - Gallery Gabriel Bortoleto of Team Sauber won his first points in Formula 1 thanks to 8th place Image: Keystone Nico Hülkenberg finishes the race in Spielberg in 9th place Image: Keystone Tired but happy: Winner Land Norris Image: Keystone Standing at attention on the podium (from left): Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc Image: Keystone The beginning of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's demonstration of power in the McLaren Image: Keystone World champion Max Verstappen retired after a collision with the young Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli through no fault of his own Image: Keystone

What a defeat at Red Bull's home race in Austria. Max Verstappen has to gradually say goodbye to the World Championship after a crash through no fault of his own. McLaren celebrates a double victory.

Lando Norris screwed open his water bottle with his teeth after his nerve-racking comeback victory in the frustrated Red Bull country of Spielberg and was looking forward to a few cool sips. After Max Verstappen's lightning retirement at the Austrian Grand Prix, the English McLaren driver saved himself from his onrushing team-mate Oscar Piastri to cross the finish line as the winner after all. And that just two weeks after his crash in Canada.

"It was a tough race, I had to be on the gas the whole time," reported Norris after some breathless wheel-to-wheel duels against championship leader Piastri, which he crowned with his third win of the season. "A double win is exactly what we wanted and we did it. I'm happy."

Norris back on top form after his crash

Piastri lost points to Norris in second place despite a strong finish. However, he still has 15 more than his stable rival and is already a whopping 61 points ahead of Verstappen, whose hopes of a fifth world championship coup are dwindling. Piastri later described the heat race as "very intense". "I hope it was good to watch, because it was a pretty tough battle in the car."

Verstappen, on the other hand, experienced a disaster in front of the eyes of big names such as Jürgen Klopp after a crash on the opening lap that was not his fault. The collision with Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli robbed him of any chance of damage limitation from seventh on the grid. Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda rounded off Red Bull's embarrassment in last place, two laps down.

"The gap is almost impossible to make up"

"I'm out, I got hit like crazy... Idiots," grumbled Verstappen, before Antonelli calmly explained the blackout to him at the scene of the accident. The Dutchman pulled his helmet off his head in consternation and trotted out of the gravel trap and back towards the garage, where Antonelli later came to see him again.

"This is a very bad day, the gap is almost impossible to make up," said Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko about Verstappen's dwindling chances of winning the world championship. "Unless something extraordinary happens, we have to assume that the championship is gone."

Antonelli: "I'm sorry for the team and for Max"

Antonelli, who braked and unintentionally pushed Verstappen off the asphalt, apologized after the race. "I didn't want to do anything stupid, I just wanted to hold my position," said the 18-year-old Mercedes driver after his momentous mistake when he lost the rear. "I'm sorry for the team and for Max."

The stewards charged Antonelli for causing the collision with the world champion after the race. The young Italian from Team Mercedes will have to accept a three-place demotion on the grid for next Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

