Maeva Squiban writes the next chapter in her fairytale return to the Tour de France. The Frenchwoman takes her second stage win in 24 hours.

The terrible experience happened just two and a half months ago. A car hit Maeva Squiban during training - and put a big question mark behind her participation in the Tour de France. "I didn't suffer any broken bones. But at first we didn't know exactly what injuries I had sustained. I was hit on the head, elbow, collarbone and wrist. It took a long time to recover. But now I'm feeling much better," Squiban wrote on social media - and then went on to emphasize: "My helmet saved my life."

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman won the race against time - and now a stage of the Tour of France for the second time. Like the day before, she also won the 7th stage with the finish in Chambéry after a solo ride and with a clear lead.

Maeva Squiban launched the decisive attack in the main event of the day. She broke away from a leading group on the Col du Granier and successfully maintained her lead on the descent towards the finish.

There were no changes at the top of the overall classification. Kimberly Le Court Pienaar successfully defended her lead ahead of the Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Katarzyna Niewiadoma, last year's winner from Poland. The first chasers of the rider from Mauritius are still 26 seconds and half a minute behind respectively.

Elise Chabbey, the best-placed Swiss rider in the overall classification, lost a further nine positions. The Geneva rider, who is still leading the mountains classification, is now in 25th place, a good 13 minutes behind.

Stage 8 could bring a (preliminary) decision in the overall standings. The second-to-last stage of this Tour ends on Saturday with the mountain arrival at the Col de la Madeleine and a total of around 3,500 meters of climbing. The final climb is 18.6 kilometers long and has an average gradient of 8.1 percent.