Adrian Walther wins his second mountain wrestling tournament after the 2022 Brünig. KEYSTONE

Adrian Walther wins the Schwarzsee Schwingen tournament. In the final bout, he defeats Daniel Tschumi. Top favorite Michael Moser is eliminated early from the final bout but still finishes the tournament in a top position.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adrian Walther wins the mountain wrestling festival at Schwarzsee.

In the final bout, he defeated his fellow association member Daniel Tschumi, who made a surprisingly strong showing.

The triumph at Schwarzsee marks Walther’s eighth kranzfest victory of his career. Show more

Adrian Walther is the standout performer at the Schwarzsee Schwinget. He wins the prestigious Bergkranzfest for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old from Bern gets off to a blistering start on Schwing Sunday. With victories over Marc Lustenberger, Ueli Roher, and Romain Collaud, he leads the standings at halftime with the maximum number of points.

In the afternoon, Walther faced off against Curdin Orlik. Little happened in this bout. Neither Walther nor Orlik took any risks, as both were still in contention for the final bout even with a draw.

Decision in the final bout comes early

While Orlik loses his fifth bout and injures his shoulder in the process, Walther doesn’t put a foot wrong against Sven Lang and secures his ticket to the final bout with a flat throw.

And in that very final bout, Daniel Tschumi—the surprise of the day—awaits him. Tschumi is having a stellar Sunday and, in the fifth bout, defeats none other than Swiss national team member Lukas Bissig. Earlier, he had forced a draw against Lario Kramer, also a Swiss national team member. But in Walther, Tschumi finally met his match. Walther lived up to his role as favorite against his 20-year-old fellow association member and won in the second move after 33 seconds.

Michael Moser Finishes the Tournament in 3rd Place

Top favorite Michael Moser is eliminated early from the final round. In the first round, he suffers a surprise loss to a cheeky Romain Collaud; in the fourth round, he fails to pin Samuel Schwyzer and loses additional points. In rounds five and six, he earned the maximum score and finished the festival in third place, a top position. Last year’s winner, Matthias Aeschbacher, also took home the wreath and finished Schwing Sunday in second place.

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Goodbye and see you again Thank you, dear readers, for following along. We bid farewell to the Schwarzsee Schwinget and to you. Have a wonderful Sunday, and see you next time.

Adrian Walther wins the Schwarzsee Schwinget! The final bout between Adrian Walther and Daniel Tschumi lasts 33 seconds. Walther flips his teammate Tschumi onto his back on the second move and celebrates his first tournament victory at Schwarzsee.

The final bout is underway Adrian Walther and Daniel Tschumi are battling for the tournament victory. The round lasts 12 minutes. If Tschumi defeats Walther, Matthias Aeschbacher will be named co-champion.

6th Round – Aeschbacher Still Hopes for the Festival Victory Michael Moser does what Michael Moser does and pins Patrick Betschart flat. The top favorite for the tournament victory will finish the event with a top result. Matthias Aeschbacher needs just one move to secure victory against Roger Bürli . And he takes his time doing it. It isn’t until the final minute begins that Aeschbacher pulls his opponent toward him and flings Bürli flat on his back. This keeps Aeschbacher’s chances of winning the tournament alive. If Tschumi wins the final bout against Walther, he’ll be crowned co-champion. Luc Bissig and Etienne Burger go the full distance. A draw. Romain Collaud claims his first wreath at Schwarzsee! He defeats Christian Bucher .

Walther and dark horse Tschumi face off in the final bout Daniel Tschumi follows Adrian Walther into the final bout. Tschumi is 20 years old and has won four wreaths so far. He has never pulled off such a feat at a regional or mountain wrestling festival—and now he’s stormed into the final bout at Schwarzsee. The situation is clear: Adrian Walther is the overwhelming favorite against Tschumi. Caution is still advised, however, as Tschumi is on a roll today, having pinned Federal Champion Lario Kramer and defeated Federal Champion Lukas Bissig. The top matchups for the 6th round Luc Bissig – Etienne Burger Florian Aellen – Sven Lang Matthias Aeschbacher – Roger Bürli Patrick Betschart vs. Michael Moser Daniel Tschumi vs. Adrian Walther (final round) Show more Daniel Tschumi is in the final round at Schwarzsee. KEYSTONE

Walther in the final round—now it’s up to the draw committee Who will follow Adrian Walther into the final round? Two wrestlers are in the running: Matthias Aeschbacher and dark horse Daniel Tschumi, who are tied on points. The tournament organizers will now put their heads together and decide on Walther’s opponent.

5th Round – Aeschbacher puts himself in position ++ Orlik gets injured Adrian Walther is in the final round! He defeats Sven Lang with a takedown. Unbelievable! Daniel Tschumi pins Lukas Bissig to the mat. The 20-year-old arrived at this Bergkranzfest as a complete underdog, and suddenly he’s in contention for the final round! He’s guaranteed the wreath—his very first Bergkranz ever. A lightning-fast victory for Romain Collaud over Reto Walther . Impressive. Collaud is on track for the wreath. Huge upset! Patrick Betschart defeats Curdin Orlik . And Orlik remains lying on his back. The Graubünden native clutches his left shoulder as the first responders rush to his aid. Replays show: Orlik falls with full force onto his shoulder during Betschart’s decisive move and is unable to defend himself afterward. Orlik needs medical attention on the mat. He refuses to get on the stretcher. He leaves the mat to the applause of the audience, holding his left wrist in his hand. We wish him a speedy recovery! Curdin Orlik injured his shoulder during a clash with Patrick Betschart. Screenshot/SRF As a Mexican wave sweeps through the arena, Lario Kramer and Bernhard Kämpf face off against each other. And during this bout, the spectators are creating more excitement than the wrestlers on the mat. Time drags on and on, and eventually, any chance of victory for both of them is gone because the match has been called a draw. Wow! Last year’s champion, Matthias Aeschbacher , overpowers Etienne Burger ! After two seconds, Aeschbacher hurls his teammate into the wood shavings. Perfect score. Aeschbacher has now done his job and is a hot favorite for the final bout. Michael Moser makes short work of Beat Suter . After just under thirty seconds, he secures the maximum score on the scorecard. And immediately, the young man from Bern is smiling again, after having to concede the final bout prematurely in the previous round.

The Decisive Matches in the Battle for the Final Round We can look forward to an exciting fifth round. Because the top ranks are so tightly packed, there’s only one way for the wrestlers to qualify for the final round: victory. Playing it safe and aiming for a draw? Not a chance. But the situation is clear: if Daniel Tschumi and Adrian Walther win their matches with the maximum score, they’ll advance to the final round. Top Matchups in the 5th Round Michael Moser – Beat Suter Bernhard Kämpf – Lario Kramer Matthias Aeschbacher – Etienne Burger Patrick Betschart vs. Curdin Orlik Romain Collaud vs. Reto Walther Lukas Bissig – Daniel Tschumi Sven Lang – Adrian Walther Show more

Major Tie at the Top of the Rankings Since Adrian Walther and Curdin Orlik drew, there’s a major shake-up at the top. This makes the 5th round really exciting, as several wrestlers are now in contention for the final round. After his draw against Samuel Schwyzer, Michael Moser is in 6th place with 37.50 points. The final round is out of reach. The interim standings after 4 rounds: 1a: Daniel Tschumi – 38.75 points

1b: Adrian Walther – 38.75 points 2a: Curdin Orlik – 38.50 points

2b: Matthias Aeschbacher – 38.50 points

2c: Lukas Bissig – 38.50 points 3a: Etienne Burger – 38.25 points

3b: Silvan Trittibach – 38.25 points

3c: Laurent Tornare – 38.25 points

4th Round – Another Setback for Moser ++ No Winner in the Top Matchup Between Orlik and Walther Romain Collaud enters the bout against David Scheuner as the favorite. However, he fails to live up to that role. He fights hard but can’t find a way to beat Scheuner. The bout ends in a draw. Curdin Orlik and Adrian Walther , the day’s best wrestlers so far, face off. Last weekend at the Oberland tournament, their bout ended in a draw—Orlik is determined to change that today: After just a few seconds, Orlik makes his move, but Walther blocks it. Then the entertainment value drops rapidly. Two-thirds of the bout are over, and Orlik manages to pin the tall Walther to the ground. This effort yields no result, just like the bout itself. Neither Walther nor Orlik is taking any risks here, which is understandable, especially since both are still firmly on track for the final round. Now Michael Moser steps into the sawdust ring. His opponent: Samuel Schwyzer . And against the wrestler from Central Switzerland, it takes Moser two and a half minutes to create his first dangerous opportunity, attempting a foot sweep. Moser keeps trying, but Schwyzer defends skillfully. It’s an exciting bout we’re witnessing here at Schwarzsee. The bout ends in a draw, with a score of 9 for both. After his loss in the first bout, Moser continues to lose points. Out of contention for the final round: Michael Moser. KEYSTONE Lukas Bissig secures his third victory of the day against Lukas Dellenbach . After lunch, Matthias Aeschbacher faces defensive specialist Nando Durrer . And Aeschbacher gives it his all. He’s determined to win; after a little over two minutes, the Bernese wrestler makes a strong move and wins. A strong performance by Aeschbacher.

Here’s what’s coming up starting at 1:15 p.m. The top matchups of the 4th round Etienne Burger – Marco Fankhauser Lukas Bissig – Lukas Dällenbach Roger Bürli – Remo Rutsch Michael Moser vs. Samuel Schwyzer Curdin Orlik vs. Adrian Walther Romain Collaud – David Scheuner Show more

Interim standings after 3 runs Halfway through the Schwarzsee tournament, and Adrian Walther is the standout performer this Sunday morning. Three wins, all with perfect scores—one of them against Romain Collaud, who was the first wrestler to pin Michael Moser in the first round in 2026. A look at the interim standings: 1st place: Adrian Walther – 30.00 points

2nd place: Curdin Orlik – 29.75 points

3rd place: Etienne Burger – 29.50 points

4th place: Matthieu Burger – 29.00 points

28.75 points each: Matthias Aeschbacher, Lukas Bissig

28.50 points each: Michael Moser, Romain Collaud And now it’s time for a lunch break. The competition continues this afternoon with rounds 4, 5, and 6.

3rd Round – Orlik with his third win ++ Moser with a takedown ++ Walther flawless The match between Romain Collaud and Adrian Walther lives up to its promise: a spectacular show. Walther pulls his opponent down immediately upon the referee’s “Go” signal. On the next grab, Walther pulls once more and, after 30 seconds, secures his third victory with a perfect score. We’ve seen it before: Michael Moser comes out of the gate like a house on fire. Remo Rutsch feels like he’s already on his back after three seconds, but somehow he manages to wriggle free from Moser’s tight grip. Moser’s strategy is crystal clear: he’s going for the perfect score here. He won’t even engage in ground work. And so Moser pulls off a superb move and easily defeats Rutsch. Moser is definitely back in the game. The match between Lukas Bissig and Matthieu Burger is eagerly anticipated. Things get dicey for the first time after about a minute. Burger skillfully takes Bissig down. But the fighter from Central Switzerland manages to wriggle free from the Bernese wrestler’s grip. So both remain in the ring and continue to grapple. The forces at play in this round are unbelievable. Both are pulling like crazy, effectively neutralizing each other. After four and a half minutes, the crowd breaks into spontaneous applause for both of them. The match is incredibly intense. It’s a joy to watch. And then it’s Burger who tries once more and takes Bissig down with a headlock. Very, very strong. The Swiss showdown between Curdin Orlik and Jonas Burch starts off calmly—at least from the outside looking in. For over a minute, the two are locked in a grappling struggle—and suddenly, there he is: Orlik. He strikes like a lion and, out of nowhere, hurls Burch into the sawdust. Orlik’s third victory in his third fight. Lario Kramer sets the tone against Daniel Tschumi . In their fourth head-to-head matchup, Kramer is aiming for his second victory over the 20-year-old from Bern. But Tschumi is anything but an easy opponent, especially since he’s already put up a very strong fight this season—against Fabian Staudenmann, for example. So Tschumi remains very tenacious against Kramer as well. Kramer has to let Tschumi stand his ground. A draw. A score of nine for both is absolutely fair, as it was a draw of the more active kind. Matthias Aeschbacher once again demonstrates his incredibly powerful inside hook. Laurent Tornare puts up a very good fight against the veteran from Bern for a long time. But around the halfway point, the 18-year-old rising star from southwestern Switzerland comes up short. Aeschbacher wins decisively.

These matches are up next Before noon, we’re treated to a real treat. Romain Collaud, who has been outstanding so far, faces the equally strong Adrian Walther. Let’s look forward to this matchup. Top Matchups from the 3rd Round Matthias Aeschbacher – Laurent Tornare Jonas Burch – Curdin Orlik Lario Kramer vs. Daniel Tschumi Lukas Bissig – Matthieu Burger Roger Bürli vs. Etienne Burger Romain Collaud – Adrian Walther Michael Moser – Remo Rutsch Show more

Round 2 – Aeschbacher and Moser Make a Comeback with Lightning-Fast Wins Romain Collaud is pumping his fist in victory once again! First he defeats Michael Moser, then he completely crushes Sandro Galli . A rock-solid start to the day for the player from southwestern Switzerland. One lightning-fast victory after another! Moser needs 35 seconds, Walther 4 seconds, and Matthias Aeschbacher needs just three seconds to defeat Patrick Betschart . The bout between Adrian Walther and Ueli Rohrer is over even faster than the previous one. The 2-meter-tall man from Bern wins the bout in less than ten seconds. Michael Moser makes his mark today. After 35 seconds, he hurls Roland Reichmuth into the sawdust. The young man from Bern reacts to his surprise loss to Collaud and sets out on a comeback. Lario Kramer flexes his muscles against Severin Staub . The bout is over after 60 seconds. The wrestler from southwestern Switzerland secures the victory with a follow-up push. Curdin Orlik is on a roll. The brother of Swiss wrestling champion Armon Orlik also wins his second bout with a perfect score. Thomas Stoll is on his back after about two minutes.

The next matchups are set Top matchups for the second round Johann Borcard – Adrian Klossner Curdin Orlik – Thomas Stoll Lario Kramer – Severin Staub Michael Moser vs. Roland Reichmuth Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Patrick Betschart Romain Collaud – Sandro Galli Show more

1st Heat – Bissig takes on Aeschbacher – Moser suffers his first loss of 2026 Wow! Romain Collaud immediately goes on the offensive against season dominator Michael Moser . At first, Moser manages to twist free, but on the next attack, he doesn’t stand a chance. Collaud slams Moser flat into the sawdust! What a story. Collaud hands Moser his first loss of the season. Collaud is in top form, yet this resounding victory over Moser still comes as a surprise. We’ve never seen this before this season: Michael Moser is lying on his back. KEYSTONE Wow, that was a close one. Halfway through the round, Lukas Bissig takes down Matthias Aeschbacher with a Wyberhaken. The landing takes place outside the ring, so the two start over. Then the referee signals the final minute, and Bissig grabs Aeschbacher with a “Kurz” and wins! A powerhouse performance by the wrestler from Central Switzerland, who earns top marks against last year’s champion. Adrian Walther puts on a strong performance against Marc Lustenberger right from the start. But Lustenberger doesn’t hold back either and responds powerfully to Walther’s second move; however, the Bernese wrestler manages to twist free. Four minutes into the bout, Walther makes another strong move and takes Lustenberger down spectacularly. The wrestler from Central Switzerland falls flat on his back. Curdin Orlik gets off to a commanding start in the midpoint of the tournament. The Berner by choice hurls Sven Lang into the sawdust with his second move. Perfect score. So far, the wrestlers have been serving us some tough going this Sunday morning. One draw follows another; there’s been no spectacle yet. The match between Silvan Appert and Christian Gerber also goes the full distance. A draw. The duel between fellow Swiss wrestlers Bernhard Kämpf and Jonas Burch ends in a draw. On Sunday morning, neither the Bernese wrestler nor the wrestler from Central Switzerland manages to land the decisive move. After the bout, the judges discuss the scoring and reach a decision: a score of 9 for both.

A First for Moser Michael Moser is currently the measure of all things in the sawdust ring. The 20-year-old from Bern has taken his game to a whole new level, building on an already strong performance last year. He is, without a doubt, the clear favorite at this year’s Schwarzsee tournament. Moser hasn’t lost a single round this year. In the first round, Moser will face Romain Collaud from southwestern Switzerland. This matchup has never happened before. Michael Moser will be pumping his fist in victory again today—the only question is, how many times. KEYSTONE

Last year’s champion Aeschbacher takes on the in-form Bissig The top matchups at Schwarzsee Romain Collaud – Michael Moser Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Lukas Bissig Matthieu Burger vs. Lario Kramer Marc Lustenberger vs. Adrian Walther Curdin Orlik vs. Sven Lang Etienne Burger – Michael Gwerder Silvan Appert – Christian Gerber Jonas Burch – Bernhard Kämpf Steve Duplan – Adrian Klossner Show more

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live updates for the Schwarzsee Schwingfest. An exciting program lies ahead. The guests from Central Switzerland and Bern are aiming to take the tournament victory away from southwestern Switzerland. We’re looking forward to it. The first round kicks off at 8:15 a.m. Show more

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