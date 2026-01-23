Adrian Walther wins the Schwarzsee Schwingen tournament. In the final bout, he defeats Daniel Tschumi. Top favorite Michael Moser is eliminated early from the final bout but still finishes the tournament in a top position.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Adrian Walther wins the mountain wrestling festival at Schwarzsee.

In the final bout, he defeated his fellow association member Daniel Tschumi, who made a surprisingly strong showing.

The triumph at Schwarzsee marks Walther’s eighth kranzfest victory of his career.

Adrian Walther is the standout performer at the Schwarzsee Schwinget. He wins the prestigious Bergkranzfest for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old from Bern gets off to a blistering start on Schwing Sunday. With victories over Marc Lustenberger, Ueli Roher, and Romain Collaud, he leads the standings at halftime with the maximum number of points.

In the afternoon, Walther faced off against Curdin Orlik. Little happened in this bout. Neither Walther nor Orlik took any risks, as both were still in contention for the final bout even with a draw.

Decision in the final bout comes early

While Orlik loses his fifth bout and injures his shoulder in the process, Walther doesn’t put a foot wrong against Sven Lang and secures his ticket to the final bout with a flat throw.

And in that very final bout, Daniel Tschumi—the surprise of the day—awaits him. Tschumi is having a stellar Sunday and, in the fifth bout, defeats none other than Swiss national team member Lukas Bissig. Earlier, he had forced a draw against Lario Kramer, also a Swiss national team member. But in Walther, Tschumi finally met his match. Walther lived up to his role as favorite against his 20-year-old fellow association member and won in the second move after 33 seconds.

Michael Moser Finishes the Tournament in 3rd Place

Top favorite Michael Moser is eliminated early from the final round. In the first round, he suffers a surprise loss to a cheeky Romain Collaud; in the fourth round, he fails to pin Samuel Schwyzer and loses additional points. In rounds five and six, he earned the maximum score and finished the festival in third place, a top position. Last year’s winner, Matthias Aeschbacher, also took home the wreath and finished Schwing Sunday in second place.

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