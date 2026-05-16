Nati forward Nino Niederreiter shone against the USA with his defensive qualities and his willingness to sacrifice. During the first period, he thwarted a good opportunity for the Americans with a monster block, for which he earned a round of applause.

"That's why you play this sport and why it's a team sport. It's more than just scoring goals. When the time comes for you to throw yourself into the shot, then you have to lie down. Then it's also fun," said the 33-year-old when asked about the action in an interview on blue Sport.