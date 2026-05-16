After the dream start to the home World Cup against the USA on Friday evening, the Swiss will continue against Latvia on Saturday. Will the Nati celebrate a must-win? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 20:20.
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Great atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena
Everything is ready for the Swiss national team's second World Cup appearance. As on Friday, the Swiss Life Arena is sold out. It's just a few minutes to go.
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Aeschlimann replaces Genoni against Latvia
National team coach Jan Cadieux uses the same line-up as on Friday against the USA. The only change: Sandro Aeschlimann is in goal for Leonardo Genoni.
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Niederreiter: "When the time comes, you have to lie down"
Nati forward Nino Niederreiter shone against the USA with his defensive qualities and his willingness to sacrifice. During the first period, he thwarted a good opportunity for the Americans with a monster block, for which he earned a round of applause.
"That's why you play this sport and why it's a team sport. It's more than just scoring goals. When the time comes for you to throw yourself into the shot, then you have to lie down. Then it's also fun," said the 33-year-old when asked about the action in an interview on blue Sport.
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Highlights from yesterday's game
Here are the highlights of yesterday's game if you want to see the goals from the opening win against the USA again.
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National team impresses coach Jan Cadieux in opening win
The 46-year-old national team coach was impressed by his team's performance after the 3:1 opening win against the USA: "I admired the way they played," he said after the game. Will his team also deliver in the second World Cup match?
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the second Swiss game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. The national team will face Latvia at 20:20 in the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich - watch it live here!