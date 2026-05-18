National team coach Jan Cadieux is relying on Sandro Aeschlimann in the second World Cup game against Latvia. In an interview with blue Sport, the 31-year-old makes it clear that he wants to continue to make things difficult for his coach when it comes to goalkeeping.

Luca Betschart

Although Reto Berra is out sick, national team coach Jan Cadieux decides to make a goalie change in the second World Championship game against Latvia. Instead of Leonardo Genoni, who put in a strong performance in the opening game against the USA, HCD keeper Sandro Aeschlimann will stand between the posts against Latvia.

"I found out on Friday evening that I was going to play. I was incredibly happy. I was almost a bit too giggly to sleep," says Aeschlimann after the successful performance and a 4:2 win. "I was just super happy to go to war with the boys in front of these fans."

However, his first appearance at the home World Cup will not be his last. "I just have to do my job and make it as difficult as possible for Jan to decide who he puts in goal," says Aeschlimann when asked about the competition. "If everyone plays well and makes it difficult for Jan, the goalies are doing something right."

While Genoni and Aeschlimann can prove themselves once each in the current tournament, Reto Berra, who is still ill, has to wait for his first appearance. "He's feeling better and we hope he can come back soon," Cadieux gives an update after the Latvia game. It is quite possible that the goalie question will soon become even more complex for the national team coach.

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