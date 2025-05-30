Wrestler Michael Wiget wins the wreath at the 2022 Swiss National Championships in Pratteln with three broken ribs. He has not competed in a serious fight since then. On "Lässer", he talks about a comeback, injuries and perseverance.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Michael Wiget was born in the canton of Fribourg in 1998.

At the age of 21, he won his first federal wreath at the ESAF in Zug in 2019.

His path as a wrestler has been peppered with setbacks and injuries. It has now been over two and a half years since his last serious competition and yet he wants to compete again at the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. Show more

Michael Wiget is a wrestler with heart and soul. The 26-year-old from Fribourg has won two federal crowns in his career to date.

Wiget will wear his last oak leaf at the 2022 Swiss Wrestling Festival in Pratteln. "I went through hell, but I didn't stop fighting," he wrote on Instagram at the time. Wiget breaks three ribs in the first round against Nick Alpiger. Firmly break off? Not a chance. The Scorpio-born fighter contests seven more rounds.

During the talk on "Lässer", Wiget remembers the festival in Baselland: "It was pure willpower. (...) The agony really took its toll." The confederate says that he could no longer tense his torso. "I only had my arms left. That's incredible."

Passion as a driving force

The way Wiget won the wreath at the 2022 Swiss National Championships despite three broken ribs is just one example of his irrepressible willpower. During his time with the active athletes, however, he makes more use of it off the field than in the sawdust.

His injury record is long. Injuries keep slowing him down. "You can't prevent setbacks," says Wiget. His drive to keep coming back? Passion. The love of wrestling.

What he loves most about wrestling is the original Swiss character. "I think that's super beautiful and it must never be lost." He also appreciates virtues such as showing respect to others. "As a young child, you learn from the very first training session to shake hands with your opponent at the start and to wipe his back after a win."

His school days taught him perseverance

He has been involved in wrestling since he was a child. Although he loves playing football, it has never grabbed him to the same extent. It wasn't always easy for him in the playground. "You're a bit of an outsider right from the start. I had to struggle with that at times."

The boy in the schoolyard became a two-time bad boy, a confederate. "None of that would have happened if I hadn't kept fighting." The budding lawyer wants to use his fighter's heart to light the fire in others too. "It's very important to me to pull my fellow human beings along with me. You should fight for your goals, keep going and not let setbacks throw you off course."

ESAF 2025 as a goal - the body is the guiding force

One of Wiget's goals is the 2025 Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis. His last serious competition was almost three years ago. After recovering from broken ribs, he is laid up with glandular fever, and on his way back Wiget learns that he has been compensating for a torn tendon in his shoulder with his muscles for years. An operation is necessary. For the first time, he thinks about retiring.

But Wiget stays on. In June, he decides whether or not he will take to the sawdust this wrestling season. He wants to go to the ESAF, but not at any price: "I'm no longer prepared to risk my life and limb."

The decisive factor in his decision is the signals from his body. "If I give my body plenty of time, then it's possible to come back. It sets the pace and I want to listen carefully."

