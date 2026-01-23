The German cycling star will have to sit out for at least six weeks after breaking his collarbone during the Tour de France. He’s unlikely to be ready for the final highlights of the season.

The mood was somber among the Red Bull team at their unadorned team hotel, the Campanile Findrol Savoie Leman. Although two-time Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel had secured the team’s second consecutive stage victory at the Tour de France, the crash that took German cycling star Florian Lipowitz out of the race weighed heavily on the team.

“We’ll not only miss him in the fight for the podium, but we’ll also miss him as a person here. We won today, but it’s not like it’s super awesome for us. I also feel bad for Remco that things aren’t all sunshine and roses here,” said team boss Ralph Denk.

Lipowitz's season is essentially over

Lipowitz was still in the hospital at the time. The 25-year-old took a disastrous fall during the individual time trial and then collided with the curb. He suffered a broken collarbone in the crash. Last year’s third-place finisher in the Tour was visibly in shock. His season is effectively over. He is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks. He’s unlikely to be ready in time for the Vuelta (August 22 to September 13) or the World Championships in Montreal (September 20 to 27). At best, he might be able to compete in one-day races in Italy this fall, such as the Tour of Lombardy (October 10).

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And so ended a Tour for the German that, in any case, never quite felt like his. Constant discussions about the dual leadership, the minor spat with Evenepoel in the first week of the Tour, and the disappointment on the mountain stage to the Plateau de Solaison, when he had to let race leader Tadej Pogacar and Evenepoel pull away. For Lipowitz, whose career has skyrocketed over the past two years, there’s a lot to process.

The Red Bull team is now betting everything on Evenepoel. The Belgian is in second place behind Pogacar, trailing by 4:32 minutes. “We’re not going to give up the podium. It’s sure to be a tough fight—there are some high mountains coming up. But we also have a strong Remco,” says Denk. Could there be even more to come? “I’ve always said that if anything happens, you have to be on your guard. But head-to-head, I don’t see a chance there.”