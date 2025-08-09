  1. Residential Customers
ATP Finals After Alcaraz, Sinner also already qualified

SDA

9.8.2025 - 09:02

Will be back at the ATP Finals in Turin: Last year's winner Jannik Sinner
Will be back at the ATP Finals in Turin: Last year's winner Jannik Sinner
Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner qualifies early for the ATP Finals with the best eight players of the year. The ATP announced this on its homepage.

Keystone-SDA

09.08.2025, 09:02

09.08.2025, 09:25

This makes Sinner the second participant in the year-end tournament in Turin from November 9 to 16 after the Spanish French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner, who qualified for the ATP Finals for the third time, will tackle the prestigious tournament as defending champion. Last year, the South Tyrolean triumphed without losing a single set.

This season, Sinner has already won two Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open and Wimbledon. In the meantime, the 23-year-old had to sit out for three months due to his ban, but he is still well ahead of Alcaraz in the world rankings.

