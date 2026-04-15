World federation launches investigation After Covid fraud: New details in the Patrick Fischer affair

Is Patrick Fischer in trouble with the Ice Hockey World Federation because of a forged Covid certificate? Picture: Keystone

Patrick Fischer reveals in a statement on Monday that he took part in the 2022 Olympics with a forged Covid certificate. Further details now come to light in the penalty order.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the affair surrounding national team coach Patrick Fischer, who forged a Covid certificate during the pandemic, new details have emerged in the summary penalty order.

Fischer obtained the forged vaccination certificate in autumn 2021 via the Telegram app and paid CHF 400 for it in Bitcoin.

It also becomes clear that the national team coach already had a criminal record at the time of the conviction - according to the Hockey Association for speeding. Show more

A confession by national ice hockey coach Patrick Fischer has been making waves since Monday. In a public statement, the 50-year-old admits that he falsified a Covid certificate during the pandemic in order to be able to travel to the 2022 Olympic Games in China.

"The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation, Swiss Olympic and those close to me had no knowledge of this," says Fischer. "I recognize that I made a serious mistake in this matter. I take full responsibility for it. I have accepted the resulting consequences and paid the fine."

However, Fischer does not have to fear any consequences from the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation. "We as an association have taken note of this and find it commendable that Patrick Fischer is taking this step publicly and clearly admitting his mistake. This shows personal responsibility and greatness," it says in a statement. Swiss Icehockey declares the matter closed.

Penalty order contradicts Fischer's account

The penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Lucerne now brings further details to light. Fischer obtained the fake vaccination certificate in the fall of 2021 via the Telegram app and paid CHF 400 for it via Bitcoin.

Fischer was sentenced as a private individual for his offense in 2023 and fined almost CHF 40,000. This is a "total penalty", as the penalty order reveals: Fischer was on probation at the time. He had already been sentenced to a conditional fine of 25 daily rates of CHF 440 each in March 2020.

According to the ice hockey association, the reason for this was speeding, as reported by Blick. In his statement on Monday, the national team coach emphasized: "Apart from this incident, I have always complied with the law."

World federation opens investigation

The IIHF announced an investigation in a press release on Tuesday. In addition to the Olympic Games, Fischer has taken part in other events with coronavirus restrictions. For the 2022 World Championship in Finland, only people who could prove that they had recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the ninety days prior to entry, or those with an exemption permit, were exempt from the vaccination requirement.

"The IIHF takes integrity, compliance with international rules and respect for safety regulations for events very seriously," the press release states. This is not least about ensuring the safety and health of all participants.