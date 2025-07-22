Carlos Alcaraz also unable to compete in Toronto Keystone

The ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto, which starts on Sunday, will also take place without Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has had to withdraw due to muscular problems.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"After many weeks without a break, I can't play in Toronto this year. I have slight muscle problems and need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next," the world number two announced on social media.

Before Alcaraz, world number 1 Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and world number five Jack Draper had already announced their withdrawal.