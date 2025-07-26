  1. Residential Customers
Kazakh likes the mountain air After Gstaad, Alexander Bublik also wins the title in Kitzbühel

SDA

26.7.2025 - 17:41

Alexander Bublik clenches his fist: once again he leaves a tournament without defeat
Keystone

Alexander Bublik clearly feels at home at altitude. After his triumph in Gstaad last Sunday, the Kazakh also won the title in Kitzbühel on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 17:41

26.07.2025, 18:29

The world number 30 defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (ATP 100) 6:4, 6:3 in the final and celebrated his seventh title on the main tour and his third this season, having also won the ATP 500 tournament in Halle on grass in June.

While Bublik was playing his 14th final at the age of 28, it was the first for the 22-year-old Cazaux. The two had already played each other a week ago in the semi-final in Gstaad - Bublik won 6:1, 7:5.

