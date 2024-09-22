Muriel Furrer is in critical condition after a serious crash at the World Cycling Championships. Picture: Keystone

The Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships Zurich will continue as scheduled. The fear for the young Swiss rider Muriel Furrer, who had a serious fall, remains.

Patrick Lämmle

The Road and Para-Cycling World Championships are scheduled to take place in Zurich from September 21 to 29.

On Thursday, the races were overshadowed by the serious crash of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer. The 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in a critical condition.

The fears for Furrer continue, but the World Championships will go ahead. Find out everything you need to know in the ticker. Show more

The Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich continue despite Muriel Furrer's serious crash. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Swiss Cycling and the local organizing committee have agreed to continue the event.

"The continuation will take place after consultation with and in the interests of the family. The family wishes the World Championships to continue as planned," the organizers wrote in a statement on Friday.

Muriel Furrer's state of health remains very critical. The UCI, Swiss Cycling and the local organizing committee remain extremely concerned. "The investigations into the course of the accident by the responsible authorities are still ongoing. Further explanations will follow at a later date."

The 18-year-old from Zurich crashed heavily in the junior road race on Thursday. She suffered a traumatic brain injury. The responsible authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Further explanations will follow at a later date.