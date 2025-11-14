  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup After Sinner, Musetti also cancels for Davis Cup final tournament

SDA

14.11.2025 - 07:36

Will not be playing for defending champions Italy in the Davis Cup final tournament next week: Lorenzo Musetti
Keystone

In addition to Jannik Sinner (ATP 2), defending champion Italy will also have to do without Lorenzo Musetti in the final phase of the Davis Cup next week in Bologna.

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 07:36

The world number nine canceled his participation in the final tournament at short notice due to physical fatigue and family reasons. His partner is expecting their second child shortly. Musetti played his seventh match in eight days at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday evening, losing 4:6, 1:6 to world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

This means that Italy will have to play their home match without their two top players. Sinner and Musetti were the two decisive figures in Italy's Davis Cup victory in the last two years.

