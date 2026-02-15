The Swiss curling team led by Yannick Schwaller has an unblemished record after four games. Picture: Keystone

After Sweden accuses the Canadians of breaking the rules, the Swiss curlers are also bothered by a possible double touch. The two teams are not successful with their attempts.

Uproar in the men's Olympic curling tournament! This is triggered by an argument that breaks out during the game between Sweden and Canada. The Swedish team had the game interrupted early on and accused Marc Kennedy of illegally touching the stone again on the other side of the hog line.

However, this met with no understanding from the Canadian. On the contrary. "Who does that? Who does that? I've never done that before," the 44-year-old rails at his opponents and follows up with a "Fuck off". Despite the tense situation, the game was played to a conclusion without the referees intervening, as the TV images were not clear enough.

The Swiss also complain

However, the World Curling Federation then sends a circular email to all participants, clarifying the rules on the "proper release of a curling stone" once again. In addition, the WCF announces that the referees will monitor the release even more closely in all games.

However, the next incident occurred on Saturday in the duel with Switzerland. In the fifth end, the Swiss team complained about a possible double touch, but this was not checked or penalized - and ultimately had no influence on the outcome of the game. The Swiss team won 9:5 and are now unblemished after four wins from four games.

