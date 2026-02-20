There are always discussions about suit size in ski jumping. (archive picture) picture alliance / Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Reports of possible penis tricks in ski jumping have recently caused a stir. A German sports director sees a need for action in the measurement of athletes. Now the world federation is speaking out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following reports of possible manipulation of suit measurements in ski jumping due to injected genitals, the FIS has announced stricter and more precise measurement methods.

Chief controller Mathias Hafele favors a bone or manual measurement of prominent body points in the future in order to prevent manipulation of the decisive crotch measurement.

Although, according to DSV sports director Horst Hüttel, there are no concrete indications of fraud, the association sees a need for action. Possible changes are to be decided by the FIS General Assembly in the summer. Show more

Following speculation about penis cheating in ski jumping and the demand for changes to measurement methods, chief controller Mathias Hafele has held out the prospect of innovations. "We are already working in the background on methods to improve this difficult issue," the Austrian told Bild.

Hafele explained: "We favor bone measurement, including manual measurement. In other words, just like in the old days, you determine prominent body points, such as the hip bone, and then work with a measuring tape. It is also possible to measure the outside of the body and then add a percentage to the stride."

Sports director Hüttel sees "need for action"

Jumpers are measured by the FIS World Ski Federation to determine the size of their jump suits. Put simply: More fabric in the right place provides more lift. Around the turn of the year, "Bild" reported that there were athletes who had resorted to hyaluronic acid to inject their penis with a few millimetres more fabric before the measurement.

"The problem with the whole thing is that the current measurement is taken by a 3D scanner. However, the point where the crotch measurement is taken is determined manually," sports director Horst Hüttel from the German Ski Association told the German Press Agency at the Winter Olympics. "The further down the genitals are, the further down the athlete's crotch is manifested in the FIS table."

DSV sports director Horst Hüttel sees a need for action in the measurement of athletes. (archive picture) Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Hüttel also said: "I have no evidence that cheating has taken place. Nevertheless, I see a need for action to resolve the issue." The 57-year-old added in Italy: "At least theoretically, there is the possibility of manipulation."

Changes soon?

Hafele has now explained that the new season will be measured differently than before. "We, the FIS, are working closely with the nations. We are also coordinating with the medical committee. I am currently analyzing all the options on the market. But it takes time. The first meeting for the coming season will take place in March at the end of the World Cup. A vote will then be taken at the FIS General Assembly in the summer." An X-ray method is also being considered.

