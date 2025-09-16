Jason Joseph had high hopes for the World Championships, but came up empty in the end. In the 110 m hurdles final, his nerves failed and he abandoned the race before the first hurdle. After the race, he looks for explanations.

Jan Arnet

Jason Joseph is anything but a loudmouth, but he is not one to beat about the bush. That's why the man from Basel made no secret of the fact that he had traveled to Tokyo to win a medal. And such a medal seemed possible, given his performances so far this season. He equaled his Swiss record of 13.07 seconds twice and won a Diamond League meeting in Rome for the first time. He ran 13.18 seconds in the semi-final.

And then this: in the final, he initially gets out of the starting block well, but then something happens. While his competitors jumped over the first hurdle, the 26-year-old stopped his run and pushed the hurdle over. After that, the race was over for him.

Jason Joseph sits dejectedly on the tartan track for several minutes after the botched race. Keystone

"You train all year, the season was good, you're fit, the semi-final was good. And then something like this - it's heavy," said a disappointed Joseph in the SRF interview a few minutes after the race. The Swiss athlete can't explain exactly what happened: "I don't even know why I didn't clear the first hurdle and what the problem was."

"At some point we'll be at the top"

He was probably surprised himself that his start was so good. "Maybe that was the problem. That I don't know what it feels like to come out well. Then I thought: 'F*ck, what am I going to do now? Now it's over, I can't do anything anymore."

Actually, everything would have been fine. But then came the blackout. "I think I lacked experience at the start. You're always learning, at some point it will work out, then we'll be at the top, but it wasn't meant to be this year."

With his best time, Joseph would have won a medal in Tokyo. Behind the American Cordell Tinch (12.99), who lived up to his role as favorite, the Jamaicans Orlando Benett and Tyler Mason completed the podium with 13.08 and 13.12 seconds respectively.