Jesper Peltonen, who had only scored five goals this season, scored Lugano to a 2-1 win against Ajoie in Pruntrut. Keystone

HC Ajoie loses Game 6 in Pruntrut in the relegation playoff against Lugano by 1-2 and the series by 2-4. The course of the series was set in the last minute of Game 3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Before this game in Lugano, outsiders Ajoie were leading 2-0. In the third game a week ago, the Jura team again led 1-0 - until 58 seconds before the end. Then Radim Zohorna (59:02) and Giovanni Morini (59:32) turned the game around for Lugano within 30 seconds.

Ajoie never recovered from this "shock". In the following three games, Ajoie never managed to take the lead again.

In the sixth game in Pruntrut, Ajoie held on to the 1:1 until the 46th minute, when Pierre-Edouard Bellemare equalized in the 30th minute in overtime. The 26-year-old Finn Jesper Peltonen decided the game in the 46th minute: after an impressive phase of pressure from Lugano, the defender scored with a well-placed long-range shot to make it 2:1. In the final 14 minutes, Lugano was no longer in danger of conceding another equalizer.

Like two years ago against La Chaux-de-Fonds, Ajoie will have to qualify for the league again. This will begin next Tuesday against Swiss League champions Visp.

Ajoie - Lugano 1:2 (0:1, 1:0, 0:1)

Pruntrut. - 3326 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Stolc, Steenstra/Duc. - Goals: 20th (19:14) Aebischer (Sekac, Marco Müller/powerplay goal) 0:1. 30th Bellemare (Palve/powerplay goal) 1:1. 46th Jesper Peltonen (Cormier, Morini) 1:2. - Penalties: 5 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Devos; Fazzini.

Ajoie: Conz; Honka, Fey; Fischer, Brennan; Maurer, Nussbaumer; Thiry; Hazen, Bellemare, Romanenghi; Palve, Devos, Pedretti; Robin, Garessus, Schmutz; Veckaktins, Rundqvist, Frossard; Pouilly.

Lugano: Huska; Aebischer, Pulli; Guerra, Mirco Müller; Jesper Peltonen, Alatalo; Montandon; Zohorna, Thürkauf, Carr; Fazzini, Arcobello, Sekac; Zanetti, Canonica, Marco Müller; Cormier, Verboon, Morini; Patry.

Remarks: Ajoie without Bozon, Nättinen, Turkulainen (all injured) and Pilet (suspended), Lugano without Dahlström, van Pottelberghe (both injured) and Joly (supernumerary foreigner). Ajoie without a goalkeeper from 58:02.