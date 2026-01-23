Following his trade from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Florida Panthers, Akira Schmid now has a valid two-year contract.
Keystone
Swiss goaltender Akira Schmid has agreed to a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers, according to an announcement from his new club.
In doing so, the player and the franchise avoided arbitration to determine his salary. The Emmental native will receive $2 million per season for his services, more than doubling his previous salary of $875,000.
The Panthers, who are highly touted for the new season, had secured the rights to the 26-year-old from the Vegas Golden Knights in late June in exchange for a draft pick.