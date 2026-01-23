Swiss goaltender Akira Schmid has agreed to a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers, according to an announcement from his new club.

Following his trade from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Florida Panthers, Akira Schmid now has a valid two-year contract.

In doing so, the player and the franchise avoided arbitration to determine his salary. The Emmental native will receive $2 million per season for his services, more than doubling his previous salary of $875,000.

The Panthers, who are highly touted for the new season, had secured the rights to the 26-year-old from the Vegas Golden Knights in late June in exchange for a draft pick.