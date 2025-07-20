Former world champion Julian Alaphilippe cheers too early. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Rejoicing too soon: former world champion Alaphilippe wins the bunch sprint out of a chasing group - and celebrates. But two pros are faster. He also provides a reason for the mistake.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Wellens wins the 15th stage of the Tour de France in Carcassonne. The 34-year-old Belgian successfully broke away from a breakaway group and won solo.

Julian Alaphilippe took a podium place for the Swiss Tudor team with 3rd place. When the Frenchman crossed the finish line, he even thought he had won the stage.

It was only later that he realized his mistake. "I raised my hands like an idiot, but there were a few guys in front of me," says Alaphilippe. Show more

Former road cycling world champion Julian Alaphilippe rejoiced too early on the 15th stage of the Tour de France and celebrated what he thought was the day's victory. However, the Frenchman, who was in the chasing group and won the bunch sprint, crossed the finish line in Carcassonne in third place. To his annoyance, he had crashed beforehand.

"Unfortunately, my radio stopped working after the crash, so I tried to put in the best possible sprint and think about winning the stage. I raised my hands like an idiot, but there were a few guys in front of me," the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by the Belga news agency, referring to French television.

The mishap had already happened once before to the 2020 and 2021 world champion. At the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic in 2020, he had already thrown his hands up in the air, but the Slovenian Primoz Roglic won. Other stars were also not immune to the premature rush of victory. Including Belgian sprint star Jasper Philipsen at the 2022 Tour.

Dislocated shoulder

In the first half of the race, Alaphilippe reportedly dislocated his shoulder in the crash. German hopeful Florian Lipowitz was also involved in the crash, but remained unharmed and later caught up with the peloton again.

"I remembered what they had done to me in hospital and managed to put it back in place," he said. "It could have ended better, but I could have gone home, so it's okay," said Alaphilippe, summing up his day.

Belgian rider Tim Wellens took the stage win as a breakaway rider. Wellens' compatriot Victor Campenaerts also crossed the finish line ahead of Alaphilippe. The good news for the Tudor rider: an X-ray taken at the finish in Carcassonne confirmed that there were no fractures.

🤩🇧🇪 @Tim_Wellens had plenty of time to enjoy this beautiful victory and his last kilometer!



🤩🇧🇪 @Tim_Wellens a eu tout le temps de savourer cette belle victoire et son dernier kilomètre !#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/QHYGggmswt — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 20, 2025

You might also be interested in this