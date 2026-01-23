FC Thun is expanding its sports management team. Simone Rapp is taking over the role of sports director from Dominik Albrecht, effective immediately. According to the club, Albrecht will remain with FCT in a new role.

"Albrecht had been wanting to hand over operational responsibility as sporting director for quite some time. Against this backdrop, FC Thun hired Simone Rapp in the spring of 2026, and Dominik Albrecht has been specifically preparing him for his new role over the past few months," writes the FCT in a press release.

According to FC Thun, the plan is for Albrecht to join the club’s executive board this fall, following a break, and assume the newly created position of Director of Sports. In this role, he will focus primarily on strategic and conceptual issues and be responsible for the further development of the entire sports organization.

"The time has come"

Albrecht joined FC Thun 15 years ago and became the club’s sporting director in 2020, succeeding Andres Gerber. After the team earned promotion to the Super League in the summer of 2025, Albrecht capped off his tenure with a sensational championship title last season.

Albrecht explains his decision as follows: “The five and a half years as sports director were incredibly intense. For me, the time has come to make more room for my family and to no longer be so heavily absorbed by day-to-day operations. At the same time, during Simone’s onboarding phase, I sensed that he is ready for this step and that, together with the staff led by head coach Gian-Luca Privitelli, he will consistently continue on the path we’ve set out on.”

Rapp, who only ended his playing career at FC Wil at the end of last season, played for FC Thun himself for several years. From 2015 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2020—the latter on loan—the striker from Ticino took the field for the Bernese Oberland club.

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