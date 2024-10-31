Seriously behind: Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated early from the tournament in the Paris-Bercy hall Keystone

The field continues to thin out at the ATP 1000 tournament in the Paris-Bercy hall. At least one Frenchman can be happy

After Jannik Sinner withdrew due to an infection and Novak Djokovic for an unspecified reason, world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz also failed to reach the round of 16. The French Open and Wimbledon winner lost 1:6, 6:3, 5:7 to Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP 18).

However, Alexander Zverev and Australian Alex de Minaur are in the quarter-finals from the top ten, meaning that he has at least made it into the field of eight for the ATP Finals in Turin for the time being.

