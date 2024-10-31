  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Paris-Bercy Alcaraz already out in the round of 16

SDA

31.10.2024 - 21:54

Seriously behind: Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated early from the tournament in the Paris-Bercy hall
Seriously behind: Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated early from the tournament in the Paris-Bercy hall
Keystone

The field continues to thin out at the ATP 1000 tournament in the Paris-Bercy hall. At least one Frenchman can be happy

31.10.2024, 21:54

31.10.2024, 21:56

After Jannik Sinner withdrew due to an infection and Novak Djokovic for an unspecified reason, world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz also failed to reach the round of 16. The French Open and Wimbledon winner lost 1:6, 6:3, 5:7 to Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP 18).

However, Alexander Zverev and Australian Alex de Minaur are in the quarter-finals from the top ten, meaning that he has at least made it into the field of eight for the ATP Finals in Turin for the time being.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

National League. Kloten wins against Fribourg thanks to better efficiency

National LeagueKloten wins against Fribourg thanks to better efficiency

Round of 16 exit. Wawrinka disenchanted by teenager

Round of 16 exitWawrinka disenchanted by teenager

Wohlwend successor found. Ajoie signs Greg Ireland as head coach

Wohlwend successor foundAjoie signs Greg Ireland as head coach