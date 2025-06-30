In the middle of the decisive fifth set against Fabio Fognini, Carlos Alcaraz suddenly looks worriedly into the stands. It quickly becomes clear that it is a medical incident. The match is interrupted at 3:0 in favor of Alcaraz.

Instead of sitting down or standing in the shade in temperatures of around 30 degrees, the Spaniard brings two of his water bottles to the staff attending to him. After an anxious 15 minutes, the all-clear is given: the person is fine under the circumstances and can leave the stadium.

One day after the match, the daughter of the person concerned contacted X: "Thank you Carlos Alcaraz for your concern for my mother, who fell ill today during your tennis match on the center court at Wimbledon." Adding, "You probably won't see this message, but I can try. Thank you."

Alcaraz saw the message - and immediately replied: "You're welcome, it was nothing! I hope your mother is well. Send her a kiss from me and take good care of her," replied the 22-year-old Spaniard.

Since the start of the tournament, it has been extremely hot in London, as it has been almost everywhere in Europe. The heat is likely to affect not only the players but also the spectators.