Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner write tennis history. In the longest final in Paris, the Spaniard Alcaraz is once again crowned clay court king.

DPA dpa

In a memorable final at Roland Garros, Carlos Alcaraz beats world number one Jannik Sinner from Italy. The final went over five sets and lasted 5:29 hours, the longest ever at the French Open. This is what the international press writes after the Spaniard's latest triumph in the French capital:

Switzerland 🇨🇭

"Blick":"Alcaraz marks the boss in Paris. Carlos Alcaraz pulls his head out of the noose in a memorable French Open final. He defends the Roland Garros title with a five-set triumph over Jannik Sinner - and thus plunges Italy even further into misery this weekend."

"Tages-Anzeiger": Heroic Spaniard. (...) In an epic Paris final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in five sets - after fending off three match points. The two show tennis from another planet."

"NZZ":"Alcaraz's victory over Sinner is the beginning of a rivalry for tennis history. Carlos Alcaraz wins a dramatic final at Roland-Garros against Jannik Sinner in five sets. Federer and Nadal can finally retire."

Spain 🇪🇸

"El Mundo":"Alcaraz invents the comeback of all time and wins Roland Garros for the second time against Sinner in one of the best matches in history."

"Sport":"Alcaraz performs the greatest miracle in sport and wins his fifth Grand Slam tournament. Nothing like this has ever been seen in the history of sport."

"El País":"Alcaraz wins Roland Garros against Sinner after an incredible comeback by the Spaniard in the longest final in Parisian history."

"As": Alcaraz, monumental champion. (...) Contrary to the feelings of the rest of the tournament, which pointed to Jannik Sinner as the favorite, and those that reinforced this perception in the first two and a quarter hours of the Roland Garros final, Carlos Alcaraz showed an astonishing determination that puts him on a par with the greatest tennis players. He came back from a two-set deficit and fought off three match points in the fourth set to repeat his title in a memorable, wonderful duel, one of the best of all time."

"Mundo deportivo":"He (Alcaraz) played one of those matches that will always be remembered, one of the best in the history of the sport. A dramatic classic with an outcome worthy of a superhero."

"La Vanguardia":"Sinner is a perfect machine; Alcaraz is a superhero."

France 🇫🇷

"Le Parisien":"Heroic, Carlos Alcaraz fends off three match points and turns a final against Jannik Sinner."

"Le Figaro":"Author of an incredible comeback, Alcaraz retains his Paris crown. The summit meeting between the No. 2 and the No. 1, which everyone had hoped for, was initially somewhat disjointed, but then intense, magnificent, sublime, completely crazy. And historic. (....) A masterpiece in five acts with a completely crazy script."

"Libération":"This finale of Homeric proportions, the longest in the history of Roland Garros, could not have gone any other way. It had the taste of a sweet dessert. It was the cherry on the cake of a Parisian week that was only going to end like this."

"Le Sud-Ouest":"Carlos Alcaraz fends off three match points to turn the game into a final with legendary status."

"L'Équipe":"Carlos Alcaraz, who rose from the dead, trailed two sets to nil against the world No. 1 and was so cornered that he fended off three match points in the fourth set, won an extraordinarily exciting final at Roland Garros on Sunday with an insane scenario by toppling Jannik Sinner. An unreal battle of 5 hours and 29 minutes that became the longest final in the history of the Paris Grand Slam."

Austria 🇦🇹

"Kronen-Zeitung":"Alcaraz wins epic thriller against Sinner. (...) Winning his 20th title on the tour in total was a kind of feat for Alcaraz in a high-class exchange of blows."

"Kurier": "Insane comeback in the historic final! Alcaraz remains king of Paris."

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"What a pain. Jannik Sinner dreams and lets others dream. He was on the verge of winning the first Roland Garros tournament of his career and then loses in the fifth set after an epic match - the umpteenth of its kind - which Carlos Alcaraz wins after 5 hours and 29 minutes in the super tiebreak of the fifth set (...) A desperate, grueling match - a true miracle of class and willpower from the Spaniard, who came back from a deficit to prevail (...) A sporting drama for the world No. 1, who had three match points in the fourth set and even served for victory before being overwhelmed by Alcaraz's energy."

"Corriere dello Sport":"Infinite bitterness over the outcome of an epic final, the best advertisement for tennis. Jannik Sinner loses the Roland Garros final and leaves a truckload of regrets on the red clay of the Philippe-Chatrier Stadium. Carlos Alcaraz celebrates and lifts the French Grand Slam trophy into the Parisian sky for the second time in a row. The final in Paris was a feast for the eyes: five hard-fought sets, five and a half hours of great rallies and pure, adrenaline-filled spectacle - despite a crowd that was anything but sporting today."

Great Britain 🇬🇧

"The Telegraph":"Carlos Alcaraz achieves one of the most incredible victories in tennis history. After being two sets down against Jannik Sinner, he fights back and fends off three match points (...) The story of this match could fill an entire book. But in the end, Alcaraz reached a level that no other player could have matched."

"BBC": "Alcaraz's reign on the clay court at Roland Garros seemed to be over when world number one Sinner came close to winning the fourth set 5-3. But the 22-year-old Spaniard showed exceptional fighting spirit and won after five hours and 29 minutes - the longest French Open final in history. In an electrifying atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz produced the best performance of his career to claim his fifth major title."

"The Guardian":"Carlos Alcaraz fends off three match points to beat Sinner in epic French Open final."