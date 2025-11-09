A perfect start: Carlos Alcaraz wins the opener in two sets. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev celebrate opening victories at the ATP Finals in Turin. The world number two from Spain and the world number 3 from Germany both won in two sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz let a 4:1 lead slip in the controversial first round against Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) and was two points away from losing the set in the tie-break at 4:5 with the Australian serving. He finally got the advantage back on his side with a double mini-break and converted the first set point. The second game was a clear-cut affair for the 22-year-old, who also won the fifth duel with the Australian 7:6 (7:5), 6:2 and - unlike last year - made a successful start to the season-ending tournament for the best eight players of the year.

Alexander Zverev also got off to a successful start. The 28-year-old German, who won the 2018 and 2021 ATP Finals, defeated American Ben Shelton (ATP 6) 6:3, 7:6 (8:6), overcoming a 0:4 deficit in the tie-break. There was no sign in Turin of the ankle problems that affected Zverev in his recent semi-final defeat in Paris against Jannik Sinner.

You might also be interested in