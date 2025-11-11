Carlos Alcaraz also beat last year's finalist Taylor Fritz. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is well on course for the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin with two wins. The world number one beat the American Taylor Fritz 6:7 (2:7), 7:5, 6:3.

The duel between the two winners of the first match day of the Jimmy Connors Group was only decided after 2:48 hours with Alcaraz's fourth match point. He could already secure his semi-final ticket on Tuesday evening if Alex de Minaur wins against Lorenzo Musetti in the second match of the day.

Fritz will face De Minaur and Alcaraz will meet Musetti in the final match of the preliminary round on Thursday. A third victory in the 15 million dollar season finale would secure the Spaniard the world number one ranking at the end of the year.

