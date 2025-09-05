Alcaraz beats Djokovic 6:4, 7:6, 6:2 and reaches the final of the US Open. KEYSTONE

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic 6:4, 7:6, 6:2 in the semi-finals of the US Open and is the first finalist. Jannik Sinner meets Félix Auger-Aliassime in the second semi-final.

Andreas Lunghi

Novak Djokovic still has to wait for his 25th Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old Serb was defeated 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 2:6 by Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the US Open.

It has been exactly two years since Djokovic's last major title, which saw him catch up with record winner Margaret Court. Whether he will manage to overtake the Australian becomes more questionable with every missed opportunity. He was on the losing end against Alcaraz on Friday. After being ahead with a break in the second set, he was no longer able to keep up with the Spaniard in the third.

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic for the very first time on hard courts! pic.twitter.com/H2ONU47L0a — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Alcaraz is in enviable form. He has reached the final of every tournament he has played in since April and has won the title five times. He is unbeaten in 12 matches and has not lost a set in New York this year. On Sunday, he will play for his sixth Grand Slam title. "I wanted to play aggressively. I managed that well," said a delighted Alcaraz after his fourth win in his ninth duel with Djokovic. "I'm over the moon to be in the final here for the second time."

Either the world number one Jannik Sinner or the resurgent Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime await the 2022 US Open winner in the final. The results of the last few months point to a duel with Sinner. It would be the fifth final between the two best tennis players in the world in the last four months and a duel for the top spot in the world rankings.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7, 2:6* Alcaraz reaches the US Open final Djokovic faces an important game. He hits the ball into the net twice and is immediately 15:30 down. After a double fault and a forehand that lands out of bounds, the game is over. Alcaraz also wins the third set and advances to the final of the US Open. Final act bound 🎬



For the first time since 2022, Carlos Alcaraz is in the US Open title match! pic.twitter.com/K8D0R0lPmh — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7, 1:4* Alcaraz confirms break Djokovic is hardly recognizable after another break. He barely moves and hits his forehand into the net twice. He seems to be physically weakened.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7, 1:3* Alcaraz breaks Djokovic - already the preliminary decision? Alcaraz takes a 1:2 lead in the third set and also takes a quick 30:0 lead on Djokovic's service game. The Serb puts himself in trouble with a double fault and has to concede the break with another double fault at the end. His body language also suggests that the air is out.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7, 1:1* No weakness to be seen Djokovic holds his serve without any problems and shows no signs of neck pain in his game. However, Alcaraz seems to have the match under control.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7* Djokovic gets treatment Between sets, the Serb has his neck treated by the physiotherapist. He had already tried to stretch this area at the start of the match. However, he is able to continue and is ready for the third set.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:7* Alcaraz also takes the 2nd set Alcaraz manages the mini-break straight away, but has to let the Serb get back into the match. He wins a spectacular rally after both play a stop ball and Djokovic praises the Spaniard. The 22-year-old's smash goes into the net. The Spaniard then manages the next mini-break and pulls away. He doesn't let the lead slip away and wins the second set in a tie-break. Djokovic's path to the final has become very steep. Igniting the crowd. Taking his own destiny in hand.



Alcaraz leads Djokovic two sets to love, 6-4 7-6! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZmwZGHsu2x — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 6:6* 2nd set goes to a tiebreak Both get their service game through and so this 2nd set goes into a tiebreak. Djokovic has already asked the chair umpire for the physiotherapist. He is now standing next to the court and will probably look after the Serb after this set.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 5:4* Djokovic can breathe a sigh of relief The Serb is once again trailing 0:30. Thanks to a forehand error by Alcaraz after the longest rally of the match so far (the ball went over the net 27 times), he comes back and wins four points in a row and ultimately the game.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 4:4* Both get through their service game with ease The 2nd set enters the hot phase. Both serve confidently to make it 4:4. Who can go one better now?

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 3:3* Everything is even again Alcaraz holds his serve and confirms his break. He equalizes this second set.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 3:2* Alcaraz makes the break It's all back to square one. Alcaraz has recovered from his little slump and makes the break. Djokovic tries his luck at the net but is outplayed by a great passing shot from Alcaraz. Carlos Alcaraz raises the intensity and gets the break back! pic.twitter.com/emtKGzmv56 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 3:0* Djokovic confirms break at zero Djokovic confirms his break with four good serves. He captivates the crowd and creates a real atmosphere for the first time in the match.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 2:0* Djokovic gets the break Many mistakes creep into Alcaraz's serve in this service game and Djokovic remains cool. He takes the first break with a monster backhand after the first long rally. Alcaraz gives up his serve for only the second time at this tournament.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6, 1:0* Djokovic gets off to a better start in the second set The Serb falls behind again at 0:30. However, he then unleashes some magic shots and closes out the game with a forehand down the line. The visor is now correctly adjusted and the court is measured.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:6* Alcaraz takes the first set The Spaniard makes life difficult for himself once again and lets Djokovic back in at 30:0 with two errors. In the end, however, he serves through without any problems and takes the first set with ease. Stepping up to the occasion.



Carlos Alcaraz seals the first set 6-4 vs Djokovic! pic.twitter.com/T13MK7RSW2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 4:5* Two service games in quick succession Both get through their service games without any problems. Not much to see of long rallies from the baseline so far. Both are trying to keep the rallies short. The Spaniard now serves for the first set.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 3:4* Both get their service game through Alcaraz seems to have a clear game plan: To play Djokovic's forehand with hard shots. The Serb seems to be overwhelmed by this and increasingly places his forehand next to the line. The 38-year-old keeps looking incredulously at his box and tries to get tips from his staff. He tells his box that he can't read Alcaraz's serve either.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 2:3* Backhand saves Djokovic A double fault and the next forehand error put Djokovic 0:30 behind on his own serve. An error from Alcaraz, a great backhand down the line and an ace save the Serb. He wins the game thanks to Alcaraz's next error.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 1:3* Alcaraz gets his service game through Djokovic wins the first game, but is still struggling to really get into the match. He tries to play aggressively but makes too many mistakes on his forehand.



In the Spaniard's second service game, he is no longer as confident as he was in the first. Errors allow Djokovic to come back from 40:0 to 40:40. The Serb loses the game after all with two return errors. SIGNATURE DJOKOVIC™️ 🤸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7Tr6qtGqu3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 0:2* Alcaraz confirms the break The Spaniard, who has only lost his service game once in the tournament so far, confirms the break and leads 2:0.

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz 0:1* The match is underway! Djokovic begins his service game and gets off to a false start. Too many mistakes creep in and Alcaraz exploits them for the first break.

The players are on court Djokovic and Alcaraz walk into the arena and are celebrated by the crowd. The Spaniard wins the coin toss and decides to return first. The match is about to start! The arena is packed for this clash of giants. blue News Leser

The starting position It's a duel of giants this afternoon in New York. Novak Djokovic meets Carlos Alcaraz, 16 years his junior. It will be the ninth duel between the two, with the Serb winning five of the previous eight. The last time the two met was in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Djokovic prevailed in four sets. There are good signs that it will also go to at least four sets today. The two are in good form and have been playing strong tennis at the US Open so far. Djokovic has lost three sets so far, but never really seemed to be in danger. The lack of rhythm has now been made up for. This is after Djokovic had not played a serious match since Wimbledon. Compared to his opponent today, Alcaraz has yet to drop a set. His opponents have not been as highly rated as the Serb's so far. The latter had to play world number 4 Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals and won in four sets. Show more

