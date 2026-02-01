Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Australian Open title with a four-set victory over Novak Djokovic. At not yet 23, the Spaniard is the youngest ever to win titles in Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Jan Arnet

Novak Djokovic was only allowed to dream of his 25th Major title for 40 minutes. After a phenomenal start, he led 6:2, 1:0 and later had a break point to level the score at 2:2 in the second set and a chance to break in the final phase of the fourth set. However, the soon-to-be 39-year-old Serb, the oldest finalist at a Grand Slam tournament in the professional era, was overwhelmed by Alcaraz from the second set onwards. After three hours and four minutes, Alcaraz prevailed 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 7:5.

Both tennis heroes could have made history in Melbourne. Had Djokovic also won his eleventh Australian Open final, he would have overtaken Rosewall as the oldest Grand Slam winner of all time and also distanced Margaret Court, who like him had won 24 titles. In the end, however, Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest ever to win a career Grand Slam. He replaced Rafael Nadal, who was watching the final in Melbourne Park.

After winning two titles each at the US Open (2022/2025), Wimbledon (2023/2024) and Roland Garros (2024/2025), Alcaraz has now also won the Australian Open for the first time.

In comparison with Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, Carlos Alcaraz is now even ahead. The Spaniard - on the road with a new head coach in the new year - has already secured seven Grand Slam trophies at not yet 23. Djokovic only won his seventh title at the age of 27.

