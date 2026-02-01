Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Australian Open title with a four-set victory over Novak Djokovic. At not yet 23, the Spaniard is the youngest ever to win titles in Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.
Novak Djokovic was only allowed to dream of his 25th Major title for 40 minutes. After a phenomenal start, he led 6:2, 1:0 and later had a break point to level the score at 2:2 in the second set and a chance to break in the final phase of the fourth set. However, the soon-to-be 39-year-old Serb, the oldest finalist at a Grand Slam tournament in the professional era, was overwhelmed by Alcaraz from the second set onwards. After three hours and four minutes, Alcaraz prevailed 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 7:5.
Both tennis heroes could have made history in Melbourne. Had Djokovic also won his eleventh Australian Open final, he would have overtaken Rosewall as the oldest Grand Slam winner of all time and also distanced Margaret Court, who like him had won 24 titles. In the end, however, Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest ever to win a career Grand Slam. He replaced Rafael Nadal, who was watching the final in Melbourne Park.
After winning two titles each at the US Open (2022/2025), Wimbledon (2023/2024) and Roland Garros (2024/2025), Alcaraz has now also won the Australian Open for the first time.
In comparison with Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, Carlos Alcaraz is now even ahead. The Spaniard - on the road with a new head coach in the new year - has already secured seven Grand Slam trophies at not yet 23. Djokovic only won his seventh title at the age of 27.
Alcaraz wins!
Djokovic still has a break point at 4:4, but can't capitalize on it. At 6:5 for Alcaraz, the Spaniard turns it around and wins the game with his first match point.
Will it be decided now?
It's all square in the fourth set - the score is 4:4, but now comes the crucial phase. Who holds their nerve?
Djokovic fights back in the 4th set
Djokovic has to win this set if he still wants to have a chance. And the Serb has to fight. With a lot of effort, he manages to avoid a break at the start of the set. The score is now 2:2.
3rd set goes to Alcaraz
Alcaraz actually manages to turn things around. The Spaniard takes the third set 6:3. Djokovic now has his back to the wall. Can he find his way back?
Alcaraz about to win the 3rd set
Djokovic can no longer really threaten his opponent. Alcaraz leads 5:3 and is about to win the 3rd set.
Alcaraz leads in the 3rd set
Break Alcaraz! After an even start to the 3rd set, the Spaniard is ahead and leads 3:2.
Set equalizer! Alcaraz now in full flow
The Spaniard manages a second break. He leads 5:2 and can serve for the set. He succeeds! Alcaraz takes the second set 6:2.
Alcaraz leads with a break
Alcaraz leads with a break in the second set. The Spaniard leads 2:1.
The opening set goes to Djokovic
Another break! Djokovic plays an almost perfect set and wins the first set 6:2. That was very strong!
Djokovic has no trouble with his own service
It looks very much like Djokovic will win the set. The Serb remains untouchable on his own service and leads 5:2.
Djokovic with the first break
The Serb is very strong here at the start and is the first to break service.
An even start
The first three games are even. Everything in order, Djokovic leads 2:1.
The match is underway
Djokovic starts with serve. Alcaraz or Djokovic - who will take the title?
The match starts at 9:30 am
The two players get ready. It's about to start in Melbourne.
Oldest or youngest of all time
Djokovic could not only extend his Grand Slam record, he would also replace Australian Ken Rosewall as the oldest Grand Slam winner in singles. Rosewall won the Australian Open in 1972 at 37, while Djokovic will be 39 this year. Roger Federer won his last major title in 2017 at the age of almost 36.
The final is also a very special one for Carlos Alcaraz after the five-set drama, including cramps, against Alexander Zverev. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam tournament he has yet to win. At 22 years and 272 days, he would be the youngest tennis pro in history to complete the so-called career Grand Slam.
Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam title beckons
There is a lot at stake for both Alcaraz and Djokovic. It would be the Spaniard's first title in Melbourne. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that the world number one has not yet won. If he wins, Djokovic would be celebrating his 25th Grand Slam title, more than any other tennis pro. If he were to win, he would have one more title than Australian Margaret Court.
Two marathon semi-finals
The world number one Alcaraz had defeated Alexander Zverev on Friday in a tennis drama lasting 5:27 hours. Djokovic had also defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner from Italy in five sets, spending more than four hours on court.
The day before the final in the Rod Laver Arena was therefore all about recovery. "I definitely won't be practising," said Djokovic. Alcaraz also focused on regeneration after the severe cramps in his duel with Zverev. Good news for both finalists: unlike on Friday, it will be much cooler in Melbourne on Sunday with temperatures below 20 degrees.
Who is fitter?
In today's duel between the tennis generations, fitness is the key factor. When 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 16-year-old Novak Djokovic meet in the Australian Open final at 9.30 a.m., the big question will be who has recovered better from the exertions of the semi-finals.