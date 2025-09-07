Carlos Alcaraz is back on the tennis throne! The 22-year-old Spaniard wins the US Open in superior style and replaces his opponent in the final, the Italian Jannik Sinner, as the world number 1 once again.
The final three weeks ago at the Masters event in Cincinnati provided the foretaste. Back then, Jannik Sinner retired after just 22 minutes at 0:5 - because he wasn't feeling well, started the match with a high temperature and was ultimately put to the test.
The Italian was no match for the Spaniard in the US Open final either. Carlos Alcaraz played like he was in a different league to Sinner. He dominated with his powerful strokes, but also with his almost unbelievable amount of running. Carlos Alcaraz won the first set 6:2 and the third 6:1. The last time Sinner had lost a set 1:6 was in Rome in the spring against the American Tommy Paul. At that time, Sinner was returning from his short doping ban. The last time Sinner lost a set at a Grand Slam tournament was a year ago at the US Open in the quarter-finals against Daniel Medvedev, losing 1:6.
Alcaraz's dominance
Jannik Sinner's dethronement came as no surprise - although the only time he failed to reach at least the final at a tour tournament on grass was in Halle last year. Sinner won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. But Alcaraz was even better last year: he triumphed at the French Open in Roland-Garros and now in Flushing Meadows. He also celebrated tournament victories in Cincinnati, at London's Queen's Club, in Rome, Monte Carlo and Rotterdam. He lost the finals in Wimbledon (against Sinner) and Barcelona (against Rune). Alcaraz returns to No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday after a two-year hiatus.
During the entire tournament, Alcaraz only lost three service games. In the final, he hit twice as many winning shots as Sinner.
At the age of 22 years and 4 months, Alcaraz won his 23rd title at the US Open - and his sixth major tournament. For comparison: Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon shortly before his 22nd birthday in 2003. Alcaraz (and Sinner) set out to challenge the records of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer. Alcaraz and Sinner have contested three Grand Slam finals in a row against each other this year. That has never happened before.
Donald Trump looked on
There was unrest in the stands, especially before the final. Because President Donald Trump wanted to watch the US Open final live for the first time since 2015, there were massive security checks. Not until the final phase of the second set were all the fans finally in the stadium. For the last few who got in with their tickets, it was expensive fun: the final lasted two hours and 40 minutes - the last two sets lasted just 80 minutes.
The live ticker to read afterwards
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open
Sinner puts all his willpower into the fight against defeat, first fending off two match points and making it 40:40, but the Spaniard is simply too strong. On his third match point, he serves out wide, takes the point and wins the US Open with a well-deserved victory.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 4:5
The Spaniard wins both of his service games and now has the chance to wrap up the tournament win. But Sinner is not so quick to admit defeat and holds his serve once again. But now the Italian has to get the break, otherwise the tournament win will go to Alcaraz.
-
Alcaraz with one hand on the trophy
Now the Spaniard does manage the break! At 2:2, Sinner gives his opponent another break point with a double fault. He then also has to serve out the second and finally puts a forehand well behind the baseline. 2:3 for the Spaniard.
-
Sinner prevents a break in extremis
No such thing: The fourth set also begins with a break point for Alcaraz. But this time Sinner fends off the attack with a powerful forehand, only to give the Spaniard a second break point shortly afterwards with a double fault. What then follows is a tennis spectacle: Sinner sends Alcaraz on his way with a stop ball to the side. The nimble Spaniard is still able to get there - but the world number one reacts and puts the ball into the empty court. A little later, Sinner takes the game.
The Italian wobbles, but doesn't fall.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 6:3, 1:6
The Spaniard is now simply unplayable and dominates Sinner at will. The Italian can still take a game, but then the Spaniard serves again and ends the third set without any problems. That was a statement. 2:1 for Alcaraz.
-
Alcaraz breaks again
And that could be it for the third set. Alcaraz earns three break points on Sinner's serve. The Italian fends off the first, but then puts the ball well off the line with a simple forehand. 0:4.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 6:3, 0:3
Sinner doesn't let it show and goes straight for the re-break. He cleverly takes a 30:0 lead, but then Alcaraz catches himself and unleashes a magic shot to the side, which brings him back into the match. Shortly afterwards, he brings the game home. The stadium stands.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 6:3, 0:2
Alcaraz also earns a break point in the Italian's first service game at the start of the third set. And this time he capitalized on it again. Because the Spaniard had already held his serve, it was 2:0.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 6:3
Sinner takes his first chance and equalizes to 1:1. Alcaraz thus loses his very first set of the tournament.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 5:3
The Spaniard has by no means given up on the second set. He didn't play a bad round either - there was only one game where he wasn't quite on top of his game. However, he has not come close to a break so far. And so Sinner serves for the set at 5:3.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 3:1
And now the match suddenly turns! At 2:1, Sinner earns three break points and capitalizes on the first with a beautiful forehand winner. 3:1 for the Italian.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6, 1:0
The second set starts just like the first! Sinner is completely out of sorts and concedes another break chance at 30:40. But then he catches himself, fights back and saves the game with two strong first serves. 1:0 for Sinner.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:6
In the game, my ass! Sinner immediately misses his next service game with a weak backhand volley, which secures Alcaraz the second break. The Spaniard then gives the Italian no chance on his own serve and bags the first set.
-
Sinner - Alcaraz 2:3
The Spaniard marches ahead here. On Sinner's serve, Alcaraz puts the pressure on again and immediately takes a 0:30 lead. But Sinner now also seems to have arrived in the match, hitting four points in a row and securing the game.
-
Lightning start for Alcaraz
The Spaniard immediately earns two break points in the very first game and uses the second to take a 1:0 lead. What a start from the Spaniard.
Shortly afterwards, he confirms the break on his own serve and now leads 2:0. By now, most of the spectators have finally arrived in their seats.
-
Here we go!
Now the match starts. Both players are on court - and ready. It still looks anything but full in the stands.
But the match gets underway. Sinner starts with his serve.
-
National anthem in front of half-empty stands
There are still not many spectators in the stadium. Nevertheless, the US national anthem heralds the start of the final at 8.30 pm. A somewhat bizarre picture, as the stadium is not even half full.
Meanwhile, finalist Sinner passes the time with a game of football.
-
Gigantic queues at the entrance
It is unclear whether all the spectators will actually make it into the stadium for the start of the match. The queues outside the Arthur Ashe Stadium are currently huge.
-
Trump is here!
The start of the match has been delayed by around half an hour. The reason for this is US President Donald Trump, who is on site today - heavily guarded by the Secret Service.
Due to his presence, there will be stricter entrance controls in the stadium, the US Open writes on X. The new official kick-off time is 8.30 pm so that all spectators have time to get to their seats in time for the start of the match.
-
"Sincarraz" - the trilogy
Dubbed "Sincaraz" by fans and the media, the duel between Sinner and Alcaraz in New York is entering its third round this year. "Sincaraz 1" was the 5:29 hour final in Paris, in which Alcaraz triumphed. Part 2 then followed in Wimbledon - and this time Sinner was victorious.
Part 3 of the trilogy will now take place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. There is no clear favorite between the two. Last year's winner and world number one Jannik Sinner struggled a little in the semi-final on Friday against Félix Auger-Aliassime for the first time at this tournament, but still won clearly 6:1, 3:6, 6:3 and 6:4 in the end.
Alcaraz also made it to the final. He gave Novak Djokovic no chance, beating the Serb in three sets 6:4, 7:6, 6:2 on Friday.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the US Open final. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face each other in New York today - for the third time in a row in a Grand Slam final