The 38-year-old Fabio Fognini surprises in his first round match against Carlos Alcaraz with a strong performance. The Italian met the highly-favored Alcaraz at eye level, fought his way back from a set and break deficit in the second set and managed to equalize the set in the tie-break after two hours of play.

The Italian also demanded everything from the Spaniard in the third set and came back after trailing 3:5. At 6:5, however, Alcaraz managed to break again to win the set and take the lead again.

But Fognini does not let this get him down. The Italian fought back in the fourth set and took it 6:2 against an increasingly unsettled Alcaraz.

In the fifth set, the defending champion was able to step up his game and quickly took a double break and a 5:0 lead. After almost four and a half hours, Alcaraz finally converted his first match point for a hard-fought 7:5, 6:7, 7:5, 6:2 and 6:1 victory.